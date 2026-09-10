After surprising us with a ton of announcements during its latest Direct, Nintendo released update 23.0.0 for Switch 2. The hybrid console still has plenty to offer, and it just received a highly requested feature that should make the gaming experience considerably better.

The company has not forgotten about the millions of players who are still enjoying the original Switch, which also received a new update. So, what do these updates include, and what are their most important additions? Here’s everything you need to know.

Many players already consider Switch 2 nearly perfect, but Nintendo continues to prove every few months that there is still room for improvement and that its console can deliver an even more polished gaming experience. Update 23.0.0 is a clear example of that, particularly because of one highly anticipated feature.

Without a doubt, the biggest addition is Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support in TV mode. The technology was already available in handheld mode, but for the first time, players can take advantage of it when using Switch 2 as a home console.

This should make gameplay feel smoother, as VRR helps reduce latency and prevent common issues such as screen tearing and stuttering. All you need to do is update the console, and VRR will automatically activate with compatible games.

The update also adds a dedicated section for virtual game cards to the HOME Menu, a feature that lets users create a QR code for a Mii and share it with other players, as well as an option to listen to music while creating or editing a Mii.

Another interesting addition is the ability to use an online license to start a game if a virtual game card cannot be ejected from another console because it is turned off or does not have an Internet connection.

Update 23.0.0 also enables an option to transfer data between Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, which could come in handy for players who plan to switch to another system soon. Nintendo also made the following improvements to GameChat:

The list of chats you can join now includes chats you have previously joined.

When starting a new chat, you can now access it without inviting any friends.

An option has been added to change the screen size of the menu that appears when pressing the C button during a chat.

As mentioned above, Nintendo has not forgotten about players who have yet to make the jump to Switch 2. Its first hybrid console also received update 23.0.0, although it includes considerably fewer improvements and new features.

The most notable addition is the new virtual game card section in the HOME Menu, along with the ability to use an online license for virtual game cards that cannot be ejected from another console.

Finally, Nintendo confirmed that it improved the overall stability of Switch to “provide a better experience for users.” As you can see, there are no major new features, but it’s still good to see the company supporting a console that originally launched back in 2017.