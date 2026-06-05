Summer Game Fest 2026 kicked off in the only way it knows how: with a thrilling and epic bombshell announcement that left viewers speechless. The honor of opening the show belonged to Capcom, which unveiled the first look at Resident Evil Veronica, a remake of the acclaimed 2000 title Resident Evil: Code Veronica.

According to the official announcement, Resident Evil Veronica is currently in development and will launch in 2027 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. The project aims to be a reinterpretation of the original game, adapted for modern audiences and following the design philosophy established by the franchise’s recent remakes.

Unfortunately, Capcom has not shared any additional details about the project. However, considering that Resident Evil Veronica is scheduled to launch next year, it’s very likely that we won’t have to wait long before learning more about it.

Here’s the First Trailer for Resident Evil Veronica

It’s worth noting that the reveal wasn’t entirely obvious—at least not at first glance for less attentive viewers. The trailer began with a first-person cinematic sequence showing a character arriving in a European village and being greeted by an elderly resident.

It doesn’t take long for things to become eerie and unsettling. As the tension begins to rise, the trailer finally reveals that the project is actually Resident Evil Veronica and marks the return of Claire Redfield.

Want to watch the reveal? Then we’ll let the trailer speak for itself.

What did you think? Are you excited to play Resident Evil Veronica? Let us know in the comments.

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