Onimusha: Way of the Sword finally ends the 20-year silence surrounding Capcom’s cult classic franchise. Rather than being a direct sequel, this new installment is a reboot designed to appeal to longtime fans while also introducing a new generation of players to the series.

It’s no secret that the Japanese company is enjoying a golden era, with one successful release after another. That success has also given Capcom the opportunity to look back at its classic franchises and bring some of them back to life.

To celebrate the launch of Onimusha: Way of the Sword, LEVEL UP had the opportunity to speak with members of the development team about the game’s creation, its combat system, exploration, story, and what the future could hold for the franchise.

Interview With the Onimusha: Way of the Sword Development Team

After so many years without a new mainline installment, what motivated the team to bring Onimusha back, and why did you feel this was the right time for its return?

Capcom: There has always been a strong desire within the company to create a new Onimusha game, and those conversations never completely disappeared over the years.

However, we had other priority titles that we needed to focus on first. Modern game development also requires a huge number of people, which made it difficult for the project to truly get off the ground for quite some time.

The turning point came in early 2020. Circumstances finally allowed us to bring together the key members of our team, while the RE Engine had also reached a level of maturity that made it ideal for the project. With those elements in place, we were finally able to bring the franchise back and officially begin development.

How did you preserve the identity of the original Onimusha games while modernizing the combat system for today’s players?

Capcom: To strike the right balance between preserving the true identity of Onimusha and adapting it for modern players, we established three fundamental pillars.

The first is the soul-absorption system using the Oni Gauntlet, which we have evolved considerably for the modern era. The second is sword-based combat that feels exciting and highly rewarding. The third is updating the classic combat mechanics from previous installments, particularly the Issen counterattack, for today’s audiences.

With Issen in particular, we introduced a feature called “dynamic dismemberment,” which allows different cutting animations to be displayed depending on exactly where the sword strikes the enemy.

We also wanted to provide greater depth to katana combat by introducing new sword-based actions that were never present in previous Onimusha games, such as blocking and deflecting attacks.

Finally, to make sure the game is accessible to a wide variety of players, we prepared two difficulty levels: Story and Action.

Exploration and puzzle-solving were important elements of the original games. How relevant will these aspects be to the overall experience in this new installment?

Capcom: Although we’re putting a strong emphasis on the pace of the action, we still place great value on exploration and puzzle-solving.

Players won’t find the traditional puzzle boxes from the classic games, but these elements have evolved and are now presented in a different way. As you make your way through the environments, you’ll use an Oni power called Oni Vision to discover hidden objects and interact with environmental puzzles.

To make exploration just as enjoyable as the intense combat, we designed large areas with a linear structure. The amount of space you can freely explore gradually expands as you progress through the game.

Throughout development, we’ve paid close attention to finding the right balance between exciting combat and exploration that feels rewarding.

The game features a highly detailed recreation of feudal Japan. What kind of research and creative inspiration shaped its world, environments, and enemies?

Capcom: To clarify, the game is set in Kyoto during the early years of the Edo period.

During production, we conducted research directly in real locations, visiting shrines and temples throughout Kyoto and speaking with local residents to better understand the history and atmosphere of the era.

We incorporated local folklore associated with real locations directly into the game experience, including places such as Kiyomizu-dera Temple, Yasui Konpiragu Shrine, and Rokudo Chinno-ji Temple.

For example, there is a legend that says the well at Rokudo Chinno-ji is directly connected to hell. We designed the game so players can experience these fascinating stories, even though they remain relatively unknown outside the region.

For the enemy designs, we drew heavily from stories and legends that have been passed down through generations in Kyoto. This approach allowed us to create unique Genma with plenty of personality.

Without revealing any spoilers, how would you describe the narrative direction of Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and how important is the protagonist’s development to the story?

Capcom: The story of this title revolves around deep themes, including “What is the way of the sword?” and “What is true strength?”

In this game, the protagonist, Miyamoto Musashi, receives the Oni Gauntlet against his will. He wants to become an unparalleled swordsman through his own skill alone, without relying on that power.

However, because of his circumstances and his interactions with his companions, he is sometimes forced to make difficult decisions that he would rather avoid.

Throughout the story, we’ll see Musashi’s personality evolve, not only as a legendary hero but also as a deeply complex human being. We portray his journey of self-discovery as he learns how to navigate and live under these difficult circumstances.

His rival, Sasaki Ganryu, also possesses an Oni Gauntlet. The stark contrast between the two characters, as they follow completely different paths, represents another fundamental pillar of the narrative.

Is there any gameplay mechanic or feature you haven’t revealed yet that you think could surprise longtime fans once they get their hands on the game?

Capcom: There are still several Oni Armaments that we haven’t revealed, along with collectibles and enemies that we haven’t introduced yet.

We hope players will keep an eye out for them and discover everything for themselves once they get their hands on the game!

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