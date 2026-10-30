Nintendo Switch 2 owners have enjoyed an excellent year filled with major releases and several exclusives that reaffirm Nintendo’s talent for making video games. Unfortunately, one of the most anticipated titles for the hybrid console has been delayed and will no longer arrive in 2026 as originally planned.

Hundreds of players have been patiently waiting for this game, as its developers have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to create something unique. Now, fans will have to wait a few more months to experience it, as the studio needs additional time to improve some of its key mechanics.

Highly Anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusive Delayed Until 2027

Switch 2 remains one of the industry’s most popular consoles thanks to its attractive game lineup. Nintendo and its partners have managed to keep the hybrid system at the top with major releases and exclusives that make it well worth owning, even as video game prices continue to rise.

Unfortunately, one highly anticipated exclusive will take longer than expected to arrive on the console. Many players were expecting it toward the end of 2026, but plans have changed, and it will now launch sometime in 2027. We’re talking about The Duskbloods, FromSoftware’s upcoming game.

Hidetaka Miyazaki’s studio wanted to release its multiplayer title sometime this year, but that will no longer be possible after identifying several areas that could be improved before the game reaches players.

In a statement, FromSoftware informed Switch 2 owners of its decision to delay The Duskbloods until sometime in 2027. The renowned studio confirmed that development is nearly complete, but there are still opportunities to polish the game and deliver a better experience.

“Although development of The Duskbloods has reached its final adjustment stage, we have decided to move the release window to 2027. We sincerely apologize to the players who have been patiently waiting for the launch of this title, and we thank you for your patience and support.”

FromSoftware’s decision makes sense, as 2026 is now just a couple of months away from ending. November also has some major releases in store, including the The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, which will serve as the grand finale to an excellent year for Switch 2 games.

Why Will The Duskbloods Take Longer to Arrive on Switch 2?

Some players have already had the opportunity to try FromSoftware’s upcoming title, as its first playtests took place in August. Despite some initial server problems, the beta was a success and surprised the developers with the level of interest it generated. In fact, it attracted more players than the ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN test.

After addressing the initial issues and analyzing the results, FromSoftware concluded that it could improve several aspects of The Duskbloods, including key combat mechanics, the game’s strategic elements, and more.

“During the network test, we observed significant interest in the game’s core concepts, such as combat, strategic depth, and player expression. To further improve these aspects, we have decided to postpone the release, allowing us to make final adjustments to the game’s rules and overall balance.”

FromSoftware wants The Duskbloods to launch in a more polished state, even if that means Switch 2 players will have to wait until 2027 to get their hands on it.