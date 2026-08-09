The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be an industry-shaking event, highlighting the enormous anticipation surrounding Rockstar Games’ next installment. As hard as it may be to believe, the release is closer than ever. However, some fans are still worried that the game could face a last-minute delay.

Could Rockstar Games change its plans and push the game into 2027? There is always that possibility given the studio’s history. Even a former Rockstar animator recently suggested that the developers could change the release date if they deemed it necessary.

Fans have been anxiously waiting for more information, but it appears they can breathe a little easier. According to Take-Two Interactive, everything remains on track for the game’s November release.

GTA VI has not been delayed again and is still scheduled for 2026

Grand Theft Auto VI was originally scheduled to launch in fall 2025, but Rockstar Games delayed it to May 2026. When everything seemed to be moving forward smoothly, the company changed its plans once again and pushed the release to November 19, 2026. Now, the community has been waiting to see whether another delay could be announced.

During Take-Two Interactive’s quarterly earnings presentation on August 7, 2026, Strauss Zelnick, the company’s CEO, expressed confidence in the launch of the latest installment in its flagship franchise. During the earnings call, he reiterated that the company expects to achieve record revenue during the remainder of the fiscal year.

“Looking ahead, fiscal 2027 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for our company, driven by the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI,” the executive said.

Take-Two Interactive reported “excellent” results during the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and noted that the GTA franchise once again exceeded expectations. The company also revealed that Grand Theft Auto V has now surpassed 230 million copies sold worldwide, while total franchise bookings from microtransactions increased by 3%.

The company added that “global enthusiasm for the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI continues to build” and confirmed that the open-world game has had an “exceptional start” in terms of preorders. Take-Two did not reveal how many copies have been preordered so far, although previous reports suggested that the title had already generated billions of dollars through preorders.

“With these positive trends and the enthusiasm surrounding the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, we are reiterating our fiscal 2027 net bookings outlook of between $8 billion and $8.2 billion,” Strauss Zelnick said during the company’s latest earnings presentation.

For now, there is no indication that Grand Theft Auto VI will be delayed again. Take-Two continues to officially list November 19, 2026 as the game’s release date.

More Grand Theft Auto VI information is coming, but fans aren’t happy

It’s remarkable that GTA VI is already shaping up to be a historic success despite the fact that its release is just around the corner and many details about its gameplay remain a mystery. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait much longer to learn more about Rockstar’s ambitious project.

Earlier this week, Rockstar Games confirmed that it will share an “extended look” at Grand Theft Auto VI on August 27, 2026. While the announcement generated plenty of excitement, the community has also criticized the way Rockstar plans to distribute the footage.

The extended look will initially be available exclusively through Netflix, meaning fans who want to watch it as soon as possible will need a paid subscription to the streaming service.

The trailer will eventually be released on YouTube and other official channels, making it available to everyone. However, fans who don’t want or can’t afford a Netflix subscription will have to wait several hours before they can watch it.

The unusual marketing strategy has divided the community, with many players criticizing Rockstar Games for giving Netflix temporary exclusivity.

Despite the controversy, Take-Two reiterated in its financial report that consumer anticipation for the game will continue to grow and once again confirmed its November release date.

“Following Rockstar Games’ recent announcement of an extended look at Grand Theft Auto VI, arriving August 27, we believe consumer passion and anticipation for the next evolution of this iconic franchise will build even further ahead of the title’s November 19 launch,” the company said.

For now, all signs point to Grand Theft Auto VI launching on November 19, 2026. Unless Rockstar announces another change, fans can finally start counting down to the game’s long-awaited release.