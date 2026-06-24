Grand Theft Auto VI remained shrouded in mystery for years, but new details continue to emerge as Rockstar Games prepares for its biggest release ever. Just hours before pre-orders go live on consoles, the studio revealed pricing information, launch editions, and additional details about the highly anticipated title. However, one notable omission has left many fans worried: there was no mention of GTA Online.

Most players expect the next entry in the franchise to include its own multiplayer component, just as Grand Theft Auto V did in 2013 and Red Dead Redemption 2 did in 2018. Yet a recent statement from Rockstar Games suggests that an online mode may not be available when GTA VI launches later this year.

Rockstar Games Confirms GTA VI Is a “Single-Player Experience”

The developer behind one of the most ambitious entertainment projects of the past decade returned on June 24 with a wealth of new information. Through an update on its official website, Rockstar detailed the content included in the Ultimate Edition and outlined the game’s pre-order bonuses.

Naturally, many fans also hoped to hear more about a potential successor to GTA Online, which many expect will eventually replace the massively successful version that debuted more than a decade ago. Instead, Rockstar made no mention of multiplayer whatsoever, leading to speculation throughout the community.

What caught players’ attention even more was Rockstar’s direct statement that “Grand Theft Auto VI is a single-player experience” scheduled to launch on November 19 for consoles.

Likewise, the official PlayStation 5 and Xbox store listings currently indicate that the game supports only one player, with no reference to online multiplayer features. The FAQ section on the PlayStation Store also reinforces that GTA VI is being marketed as a single-player title.

Does This Mean There Won’t Be a New GTA Online?

The lack of information about a potential GTA Online successor has certainly raised concerns among fans of GTA V’s multiplayer mode, which remains remarkably active despite being more than 10 years old.

However, there are strong reasons to believe Rockstar plans to release the online component after the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.

This approach would follow a strategy the company has used before. GTA Online launched on October 1, 2013, several weeks after the release of GTA V’s single-player campaign starring Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips.

A similar rollout occurred with Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar released the game’s online counterpart, Red Dead Online, approximately one month after the launch of the main story campaign.

Because of that precedent, many fans believe GTA VI’s multiplayer mode will follow a similar schedule, although Rockstar Games has yet to comment publicly on its plans.

If the studio is indeed working on a new version of GTA Online—and that appears highly likely given court documents that previously referenced multiplayer support for up to 32 players—it remains unclear how it will integrate with the main game and what will happen to the current version of GTA Online.

GTA+ Could Be an Important Clue

Earlier this week, Rockstar revealed that players who pre-order any digital edition of Grand Theft Auto VI will receive one free month of GTA+, the company’s subscription service.

Among other benefits, GTA+ provides exclusive rewards and bonuses for GTA Online. For some fans, the inclusion of the subscription offer may be an indication that Rockstar intends to maintain a strong focus on online content moving forward.

Additionally, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick previously stated that the company generally continues supporting projects that maintain active player communities. That comment suggests the current version of GTA Online may continue operating even if GTA VI eventually receives its own multiplayer platform.

For now, Rockstar Games remains silent on the future of online play. Whether a new GTA Online launches weeks after release, months later, or alongside a future expansion remains one of the biggest unanswered questions surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI.