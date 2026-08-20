The XBOX 25th anniversary festivities continue to gather momentum, and this time McDonald’s is joining the celebration. In a surprise announcement made this morning, the two global brands unveiled a collaboration aimed at delighting gamers with digital rewards inspired by several Microsoft franchises including Halo, Forza, Fallout, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft.

McDonald’s is no stranger to gaming partnerships, having previously delivered viral and highly successful promotions for players. Now, the chain is preparing a fresh tribute to XBOX’s iconic game libraries, offering fans the chance to unlock special content for their favorite titles through an exclusive promotional campaign.

McDonald’s to Celebrate XBOX’s 25th Anniversary with Gifts for Players

Since the start of the year, XBOX has been rolling out a series of events to commemorate more than two decades of gaming history. From upcoming FanFest gatherings to member-only perks, the company has sought to reward its community.

McDonald’s, eager to join the celebration, is now adding its own flavor to the mix not by offering physical toys or collectible merchandise but by focusing entirely on digital rewards.

Players who participate in the promotion will be able to claim exclusive in-game items for a diverse roster of games, including the newly released Halo: Campaign Evolved, the popular Forza Horizon 6, as well as Fallout 76, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and even Candy Crush.

Tim Kenward, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s in select regions, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and said that the fast food chain will be offering menus inspired by XBOX franchises.

“Gaming is all about imagination and the worlds we love to get lost in. What excites me about this partnership is that we’re bringing parts of these iconic gaming worlds to life, giving fans the chance to experience food they have only ever seen on screen. As a huge Fallout fan, I’m most excited for the Blamco Cheesy Potato Bites,” he said.

Players will be able to explore the full themed menu and unlock the corresponding digital rewards directly through the official McDonald’s app.

McDonald’s XBOX Rewards

While the full list of rewards has been revealed, specific details regarding the launch date and redemption process have not yet been disclosed. McDonald’s has advised fans to stay tuned to the app in the coming days for further instructions.

It is worth noting, however, that the promotion including both the digital items and the themed menu has currently been confirmed exclusively for the United Kingdom and Ireland. No official word has been given on a wider international rollout at this time.

The confirmed rewards are as follows:

Halo: Campaign Evolved — Master Chief Armour

Forza Horizon 6 — Car Voucher

Fallout 76 — Sugar Bomb Bundle

Candy Crush Saga — Booster Bundle

World of Warcraft — Red Hot Portable Bakery

Overwatch — Kiriko Donut Break Emote

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