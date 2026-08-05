The first half of August is shaping up to be an exciting stretch for XBOX Game Pass subscribers. Microsoft officially unveiled its latest wave of additions to the service this morning, bringing welcome news for users on Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass plans.

Console and PC subscribers can look forward to a diverse roster of compelling games at no extra cost, ensuring plenty of entertainment in the weeks ahead. Plus, fans eagerly awaiting Gears of War: E-Day will get an early opportunity to test The Coalition’s upcoming title before its official launch thanks to their Game Pass membership.

That said, not every update is cause for celebration. Both XBOX Game Pass and PC Game Pass will see four titles exit the catalog during the first half of August.

New Games Set to Arrive in XBOX Game Pass Very Soon

Beginning today, subscribers can dive into Beast of Reincarnation, Game Freak’s latest release, which arrives as a day-one addition, alongside the classic duo Heretic + Hexen, two landmark shooters that helped redefine the genre decades ago. But there are even more titles on the horizon, particularly for XBOX Game Pass Premium members.

Grounded 2, Obsidian Entertainment’s survival sequel, is now playable under that premium tier, though it remains in early access. Meanwhile, PowerWash Simulator 2 from FuturLab has made a swift return to the library after a brief departure.

Furthermore, XBOX Game Pass subscribers can also look forward to a curated selection of independent gems, including MIO: Memories in Orbit, Ball x Pit, Date Everything!, and Egging On. Meanwhile, PC Game Pass users will gain exclusive access to Sandustry, another day-one launch for the month.

For those interested in Gears of War: E-Day, an open beta is arriving soon, and Game Pass subscribers will enjoy early access starting August 6. All that’s required is an active Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription to jump in and test out the new installment’s various multiplayer modes.

Below is the complete list of titles scheduled to join the service in the coming days:

Ultimate

Beast of Reincarnation (August 4)

Premium

Heretic + Hexen (August 4)

Monsters Are Coming! (August 6)

PowerWash Simulator 2 (August 6)

Bounty Star (August 11)

Date Everything! (August 11)

Grounded 2 (August 11)

Ball x Pit (August 12)

Cricket 26 (August 13)

MIO: Memories in Orbit (August 13)

Egging On (August 18)

PC

Sandustry (August 13)

Four Titles Set to Depart XBOX Game Pass in August

As is customary with subscription services, the start of each month brings both fresh arrivals and inevitable departures. This August, XBOX Game Pass and PC Game Pass will lose four noteworthy games that have enjoyed lengthy stays in the catalog.

Among the outgoing titles is Aliens: Fireteam Elite, the cooperative third-person survival shooter from Cold Iron Studios that pits players against relentless waves of xenomorphs. Also on the way out is Firewatch, the critically acclaimed indie from Campo Santo.

Joining them are Atlas Fallen, Deck13 Interactive’s visually striking action RPG, and Menace, a turn-based sci-fi tactical RPG from Overhype Studios. Subscribers have until August 15 to enjoy these titles before they exit the service. The full list of departing games is as follows:

Menace

Atlas Fallen

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Firewatch

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