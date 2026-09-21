Although it launched more than 2 years ago, Stellar Blade continues to expand and receive new content in the form of paid DLC. Thus, EVE’s world has crossed paths with other franchises, such as Bayonetta, which will offer new content created by the head of SHIFT UP, but it has divided fans’ opinions.

The South Korean company took advantage of Tokyo Game Show 2026 to announce a demo for Nintendo Switch 2, but it also shared a trailer that shows EVE in action dressed as Bayonetta.

Just as anticipated during the previous Nintendo Direct, there will be a new DLC for Stellar Blade offering 4 new outfits for EVE based on the PlatinumGames franchise. It was already possible to get a glimpse at the first 3, which were based on outfits that the Umbra Witch had worn in the different installments of the series.

Stellar Blade Creator Designed New Bayonetta Outfit

The 4th, however, would be an entirely new one, designed specifically for this collaboration, and its creation was handled by none other than Kim Hyung-tae, the director of Stellar Blade and founder and chairman of SHIFT UP.

The outfit is called Black Tresses and, as you can see below, features details that will undoubtedly be familiar to fans of the PlatinumGames series.

Some details remain almost unchanged, such as the hairstyle from the original Bayonetta game, including the red ribbons, as well as the iconic glasses and the Umbran Watch. However, Hyung-tae apparently took more liberties with the outfit itself, as it evokes the original black outfit made from Cereza’s own hair, while also introducing new elements, such as sections that expose parts of the body while maintaining the red and gold details.

The stage even featured gravure model and cosplayer Amakawa Seika as a guest to showcase the new outfit designed by Hyung-tae.

PlatinumGames Loved the New Bayonetta Outfit

As with any type of collaboration, PlatinumGames supervised the content, but its feedback was quick, which was a great help, as Hyung-tae explains. He said he held himself back while creating the new outfit so he would not take it too far and so it would not feel out of place in either the Stellar Blade or Bayonetta universes.

“I toned down my darker side and approached the costume carefully, but if I get the opportunity, I would love to show you a version where I completely gave myself over to it, with all my heart and soul,” Hyung-tae commented in an interview with Famitsu.

Stellar Blade x Bayonetta new outfit cosplay by @seika_ruru at TGS! pic.twitter.com/oW3FeHUqcj — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) September 21, 2026

For his part, Atsushi Inaba, CEO and president of PlatinumGames, mentioned that he does not usually interfere much in the creative process because he believes it could ruin the collaboration, so he prefers to give creative freedom. Fortunately for this partnership, he thought the outfit turned out very well.

“My impression of the original outfit can be summed up in one word: amazing. As I mentioned before, I don’t think it would have made much sense if it only included elements from Bayonetta,” Inaba said. “Kim’s outfit achieves the perfect balance between being faithful to Bayonetta and Stellar Blade, which is not easy to achieve. At first I was nervous, but as soon as I saw it, I thought, ‘I’m so glad we collaborated!’”

Not All Fans Were Happy with the New Bayonetta Outfit

Although the people primarily responsible for Bayonetta were happy with the result, many fans expressed their rejection, as they believe the outfit fails to capture Bayonetta’s essence, that showing more skin does not make her sexier, and that it is instead a cheap attempt.

“You can tell that a woman didn’t design this Bayonetta outfit because it reeks horribly and completely lost all of its sensuality,” reads one of the more vocal reactions to the matter.

“This is a HUGE DISASTER, lol,” commented another fan. “Mari Shimazaki would NEVER DESIGN something this cheap-looking.”

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but combining 5 different types of lingerie/patterns doesn’t look good or sexy, it looks vulgar,” another user said.

Of course, there were other fans who defended the design and said they are looking forward to trying out the outfit when it becomes available.

“I want Platinum to do the funniest thing and put this outfit in a Bayonetta game just so I can watch the larpers cry.”

What did you think of the design of the new Bayonetta outfit? Tell us in the comments.

Stellar Blade is available on PlayStation 5 and PC.