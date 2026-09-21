Microsoft is looking for new ways to monetize its gaming ecosystem and avoid further price increases on XBOX. To do so, it will turn to a necessary evil: advertisements. The technology giant recently registered a patent for an advertising system that will come to its games on consoles and PC.

Microsoft’s push for advertisements has been met with rejection from players, who believe that seeing ads while enjoying their favorite titles will ruin the experience. The patent reveals details of a system designed to be as unobtrusive as possible; however, the community remains concerned about the impact this new business model will have on video games.

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How Will Advertisements Work in XBOX Games for Consoles and PC?

Advertisements are an everyday part of television, streaming services, and social media. To a certain extent, video games have remained on the sidelines of this business model, as they are immersive and interactive experiences where any interruption can ruin a great moment. Despite this, XBOX is convinced that advertising and video games can be good allies.

For months, the company has been working on projects to incorporate advertising into its games and services, with the goal of boosting its business after several financial setbacks that resulted in significant price increases across its ecosystem. XBOX has not abandoned its plans to bring advertisements to its titles, and a Microsoft patent proves it.

The companies registered a system to bring advertisements to games on consoles and PC. The idea is simple: display ads at specific moments so they do not break the immersion of gameplay. The patent details a system that is “context-aware,” meaning it takes into account what is happening on screen.

In this way, the system would detect “triggering events” within a game and activate advertisements at the precise moment. Microsoft’s goal is to avoid interrupting the gaming experience, so it would display ads during periods of inactivity.

Because the system is capable of detecting what is happening on screen, it would not interrupt key moments of the gaming experience. Instead, it would only activate advertisements during loading screens, when a mission is completed, and at other moments when it determines that there is no relevant activity.

The document, registered on September 3, also reveals details about an “advertising credits” system. It would be used to grant players periods without advertisements. Once those periods end, the system would activate an advertisement. It is important to mention that this idea is currently only a patent, but there is a high probability that it could become a real project, possibly at some point during the next generation or even sooner.

Microsoft Designed a System for Bringing Advertisements to XBOX Games

Although Microsoft’s project currently exists only on paper, advertisements are already a reality in video games. Recently, XBOX confirmed that it will integrate ads into services such as XBOX Cloud Gaming, which will have a free tier that users can access while watching advertisements.

Matthew Ball, the brand’s head of strategy, believes advertisements are the ideal alternative to avoid further price increases on XBOX. He knows the idea concerns players, so the company wants to integrate them as organically as possible.

In fact, XBOX has already detailed the guidelines it will follow when bringing advertising to its games on consoles and PC: