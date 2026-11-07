Grand Theft Auto VI is finally arriving in just a few days, and the hype machine is running at full throttle. While Rockstar Games and PlayStation secured an exclusive promotional partnership for the long-awaited open-world title, Xbox refused to be left out of the cultural moment by dropping a massive surprise for its community.

Via Xbox Wire, the publisher revealed one of the most eccentric custom consoles ever built: the Xbox Series X-BITE, a fully functional system integrated into a life-sized, five-foot-long animatronic crocodile. Only one unit exists, and it is being given away through an official social media contest.

Funnily enough, because PlayStation holds exclusive marketing rights for GTA VI, Xbox couldn’t actually mention the game anywhere in the announcement.

Inside the Xbox Series X-BITE

Xbox is no stranger to wild limited-edition hardware, but the Series X-BITE takes custom designs to an entirely new level. Conceptualized around the idea of a crocodile devouring a Series X, the build serves as a nod to the Florida-inspired wildlife of Leonida, the fictional setting of GTA VI.

To bring the concept to life, Xbox partnered with John Nolan Studio, the renowned animatronics company behind practical effects in The Witcher and Jurassic World Dominion. The studio meticulously recreated real crocodile hide textures for a custom housing that encases a standard Xbox Series X.

The final result is an impressive and functional, five-foot-long centerpiece complete with custom Xbox accents, including slitted green eyes featuring the brand’s signature logo.

Given the intricate craftsmanship involved, Xbox produced only 1 single Series X-BITE unit worldwide. The console will not be sold commercially; instead, it will be awarded to a single winner through a social media sweepstakes.

To participate, eligible fans must follow the official Xbox account on X, Instagram, or TikTok, share the official promotional post, and include the hashtag #XbiteSweepstakes. Entries remain open through November 10, though eligibility is restricted strictly to U.S. residents.

An Amazing Promotional GTA VI Campaign Limited by PlayStation

Without a doubt, the XBOX Series X-BITE is a fantastic way to participate in the current GTA VI hype. Despite the clear visual connection, Xbox had to carefully navigate strict legal boundaries during the reveal.

Because Sony secured exclusive promotional rights for Grand Theft Auto VI, Xbox was legally prohibited from using the game’s name, logo, or official branding. To skirt around the restriction, Xbox framed the campaign entirely around Florida’s infamous wildlife, a central element of GTA VI’s setting, allowing the community to easily connect the dots.

XBOX was unable to mention the game’s name directly because GTA VI’s marketing rights belong to PlayStation, limiting the XBOX Series X-BITE’s cool reveal.

For more news on Grand Theft Auto VI, click here.