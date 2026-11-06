Subscription services have changed the way we consume entertainment and spend money on video games. These programs are far from cheap, which is why it’s important to take advantage of all the benefits they offer. And yes, there’s nothing better than claiming a large collection of PC games for free.

That’s right: subscribers to a popular paid service will have the opportunity to get a total of 7 free games throughout November and beyond. The promotion has already kicked off with the first batch of giveaways, so players who meet one simple requirement can get a racing game and a meme-inspired experience at no cost.

As some of you may have already guessed, this special promotion comes courtesy of Amazon Prime. The subscription service offers numerous benefits to its users, including additional gaming rewards through the Prime Gaming program.

Although that service no longer exists as a standalone offering and has been integrated into Amazon Luna, all its benefits remain available to users with an active membership. This includes the monthly collection of free PC games.

Throughout November, subscribers will have the opportunity to claim 7 PC games at no additional cost. While this is a significant reduction compared to the more than 20 games given away each month a couple of years ago, it’s still an offer worth taking advantage of for anyone looking to expand their digital library.

The first 2 games in this month’s lineup are already available. The first is Squirrel with a Gun, a meme-inspired title in which, as its name suggests, we play as an armed squirrel who must face all kinds of threats. The second is WRC Generations, a racing game developed by Kylotonn and Nacon.

Another game that will keep Prime Gaming subscribers busy is Jurassic World Evolution 2, the second installment in the simulation series that lets us manage our very own dinosaur park. The game debuted in 2021 and was generally well received. All things considered, it’s a welcome addition to the lineup.

However, we’ll have to wait until November 12 to claim it for free on PC. On the same day, subscribers will also be able to get Radiolight, a straightforward exploration game with thriller elements set in the 1980s, where players must solve a mystery.

7 Games Will Be Available for Free on PC Through Prime Gaming

The rest of the lineup consists of Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, Clem, and Arcadia Fallen. These are relatively lesser-known games, but they’re still worth keeping an eye on and claiming when they become available. Although the promotion begins in November, they will likely remain available through Prime Gaming at no additional cost during the first weeks of December.

The only requirement to take advantage of this promotion is having an active Amazon Prime membership. Considering that the same subscription also provides access to Prime Video, there’s a good chance many users already pay for the service and can claim all 7 games this month.

It’s also worth noting that the games are distributed through codes that must be redeemed on GOG, the Amazon Games app, the Epic Games Store, and other PC platforms. Therefore, you’ll need an account on the corresponding storefronts to claim each giveaway.

The good news is that these free games aren’t tied to your Prime Gaming membership. This means that once you redeem the codes, you can keep all the titles forever, even if you decide to cancel your Amazon subscription.

Here are the 7 games that will be available for free throughout November thanks to Prime Gaming:

Squirrel with a Gun (Amazon Games App) — Available now

WRC Generations (Epic Games Store) — Available now

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Epic Games Store) — November 12, 2026

Radiolight (Epic Games Store) — November 12, 2026

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (Epic Games Store) — November 19, 2026

Clem (Epic Games Store) — November 19, 2026

Arcadia Fallen (Amazon Games App) — November 24, 2026

But tell us: what do you think about this month’s giveaways? Let us know in the comments section.