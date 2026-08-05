The digital revolution is rapidly reshaping the gaming landscape, presenting unique challenges for players who prefer physical discs. While it is no secret that major platform holders want a fully digital transition, a move already signaled by PlayStation, the reality is far more nuanced.

Although XBOX has yet to make any official announcements regarding Project Helix, recent speculation suggests a pragmatic middle-ground solution is in the works. Today, a fresh leak has shed new light on this idea, including a potential launch timeframe.

XBOX’s Disc to Digital Feature May Launch this Month, According to Leaks

According to internal Xbox documentation obtained by The Verge, the Disc to Digital functionality could roll out as early as this month.

An internal roadmap for Microsoft’s gaming division had originally scheduled a closed beta for the program, which converts physical copies into digital licenses, in July. However, reports indicate that the test was postponed and never materialized for Xbox Insider members as planned.

The same document now points to a full public launch taking place in the current month, with compatibility extending to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S titles. Notably, the program will not support original Xbox or Xbox 360 games, though Microsoft is said to be preparing a separate initiative for them.

it looks like devs won’t have to do any engineering work to get Xbox 360 and Xbox games on PC. Microsoft’s Xbox PC emulator handles it all 👍 https://t.co/3veMXdaJb2 pic.twitter.com/daFEomcVUa — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 3, 2026

How Can One Convert XBOX Discs into Digital Copies?

As outlined in the leaked materials, the Disc to Digital is straightforward and user-friendly, a welcome development that may help redeem the brand’s contentious history with digital-rights management during the Xbox One era.

To initiate the process, a player simply inserts a physical disc from an Xbox One or Xbox Series X game into a console equipped with a disc drive. The system then identifies the title and provides a digital license for the same game.

This digital copy is linked to both the physical disc and the user’s account as long as no changes are made. For instance, after converting a game on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X, the user can use it on other consoles such as the Xbox One S All-Digital or the Xbox Series S if signed in.

Should the same disc be inserted into a different console and linked to another user’s profile, the digital license transfers to the new account, and the original owner loses access to the digital version.

Disc to Digital | Full Details



Turn physical disc owners into digital customers:



• Player inserts an XBOX One or Series disc into any XBOX One/Series X console with an optical drive — a digital license is granted, bound to that disc and the player's account.



• The game then… https://t.co/7vbslCxVIJ pic.twitter.com/gzBkRFFJsv — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84_) August 3, 2026

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