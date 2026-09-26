A 78-year-old grandmother has officially entered the Guinness World Records thanks to Fortnite: Battle Royale. Her achievement serves as a powerful reminder that age is no barrier to discovering new passions and embracing fresh experiences that can change our lives.

For Cath Bowie, discovering video games proved to be a life-changing turning point. Her journey began when she watched her grandson play Fortnite, marveling at his combat skills from the sidelines. She quickly transitioned from casual viewer to active player, ultimately becoming one of the most recognizable and respected figures in the Battle Royale community.

Recognizing her dedication, Guinness World Records officially named Bowie the oldest active Fortnite streamer on Twitch, an honor she celebrated publicly.

Grandma Becomes Gamer Thanks to Fortnite: Battle Royale

Bowie, a resident of the United Kingdom, initially had little interest in gaming. However, watching her grandson navigate Fortnite sparked immediate curiosity. Speaking to Guinness World Records, she recalled feeling “immediately hooked” from the moment she first saw the game.

As such, the 78-year-old picked up a controller for the first time to launch her own stream, build an online community, and connect with people worldwide. However, her family pretty much suggested that nobody would watch her.

“As a young guy, he just couldn’t believe that his grandma would do such a thing and suggested that nobody would join me or watch me. Saying that was like a red rag to a bull to me. I would show him that I could do it,” she said.

Bowie launched her Twitch channel in 2018 under the handle grumpygran1948, a humorous name suggested by her granddaughter. It soon became clear that she had a bright future on the platform.

Over the past nine years, grumpygran1948 has built a loyal following of over 24,000 subscribers. Reflecting on her path, she emphasizes that her enthusiasm for gaming remains as strong today as it was when she first picked up the controller.

“Most importantly, throughout all these years, I have continued to enjoy every day, every week, every month, and every year that I have played and live-streamed,” Bowie shared.

Cath Bowie Breaks Guinness Record as Fortnite’s Oldest Female Streamer

Beyond building a thriving community, her dedication earned her a formal spot in the upcoming Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition. Having celebrated her 78th birthday on September 1, she officially secured the record as the oldest female battle royale streamer in history.

Shocked by the international recognition, Bowie expressed deep gratitude for her journey while delivering an inspiring message to gamers of all generations.

“I am incredibly grateful to my wonderful family, who have supported me during these 9 years of playing, and to the many friends I have played with along the way,” Bowie said. “Never let age hold you back. If I could do it, so can you.”

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