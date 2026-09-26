Originating as a modest indie horror game in 2014, Five Nights at Freddy’s rapidly expanded its universe through numerous sequels and media projects. Continuing this expansion, one of the franchise’s lesser-known spin-offs is set for a broader console release in 2026.

Set within the FNAF universe, the title initially debuted in 2024 as part of the franchise’s 10th-anniversary celebrations. Unexpectedly, the series’ official social media channels confirmed that, after more than two years of anticipation, the game will finally expand to additional platforms.

myPOPGOES Coming to Xbox, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch

The FNAF catalog encompasses a vast array of games, including several authorized titles developed under the Fazbear Fanverse initiative. This program enables fan creators to develop and officially publish projects with the blessing of series creator Scott Cawthon.

myPOPGOES emerged from this initiative as an officially licensed indie spin-off blending resource management and puzzle mechanics. Developed by Kane Carter and published by Clickteam, the game originally released on August 1, 2024, during the franchise’s 10th anniversary, and will soon reach a much wider audience.

The official account, FNAF-ScottGames, announced via social media that the multiplatform console launch is scheduled for October 8, 2026.

The announcement featured promotional art showing an animatronic holding a controller. With no additional features or new content announced, the release is expected to be a straightforward port of the original PC game.

Currently priced at $4.99 USD on Steam, myPOPGOES will launch at the same budget-friendly price point across the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store.

myPOPGOES: A Unique Entry in the FNAF Series

Due to its disconnect from the primary storyline, myPOPGOES flew under the radar for many fans upon its initial release, remaining a hidden gem even among core community members.

Because the title originated through the Fazbear Fanverse initiative, Cawthon was not involved in its direct development. Instead, the gameplay revolves around caring for a virtual animatronic weasel named Popgoes, requiring players to manage resources, feed, and train the digital pet.

The game features cameos from iconic FNAF characters and adopts a retro visual style inspired by 2000s handheld LCD toys. Despite its simple minigame mechanics, fans enjoyed the title and it maintains a “Very Positive” rating on Steam.

While the surprise port generated excitement, fans continue to monitor official channels for news on the franchise’s next major crossover. Recent teasers have fueled heavy speculation that a long-rumored Five Nights at Freddy’s collaboration with Fortnite could arrive in time for Halloween.

Will you be trying out this video game in the franchise? Share your thoughts in the comments below.