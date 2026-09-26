Epic Games has built a massive gaming empire on the success of Fortnite, but also heavy legal scrutiny. The developer is facing yet another major legal battle after a consumer advocacy group accused the company of manipulating younger players into buying “V-Bucks,” the game’s virtual currency, through deceptive commercial practices.

The Netherlands-based association Stichting Massaschade & Consument (SMC) has formally invited affected gamers to join a collective lawsuit against Tim Sweeney’s studio. In an official statement, the group outlined its case against the hit Battle Royale title, leveling accusations strikingly similar to those that previously cost Epic Games hundreds of millions of dollars.

Epic Games Hit With Another Lawsuit Due to Fortnite’s Dark Patterns

Stichting Massaschade & Consument’s name may already sound familiar to players as the consumer watchdog previously targeted PlayStation over alleged anti-consumer practices. Now, the organization has turned its sights on Epic Games, alleging that Fortnite actively misleads its younger audience through “dark patterns.”

According to the complaint, the studio deliberately designed the game to maximize sales of V-Bucks, the in-game currency used to buy cosmetics and character skins. SMC claims the title relies on psychological traps aimed at players under 21, leveraging relentless in-game advertising, countdown timers, and poor age-verification systems to manufacture artificial urgency and an intense fear of missing out (FOMO).

The lawsuit further contends that these design mechanics expose impressionable gamers to risks associated with video game addiction and gambling behaviors.

“You played Fortnite. And Fortnite played with you,” the organization claimed. “Therefore, we demand a full refund of your Fortnite purchases along with financial compensation. A major video game publisher carries a heightened duty of care when young players are involved, but Epic Games did the exact opposite.”

In its filing, SMC demands that Epic Games immediately cease using dark patterns, strip out mechanics that foster addictive gameplay, and pay €100 million in restitution to be distributed among affected players.

The organization is also seeking additional damages over allegations that Epic illegally harvested data from minors without parental consent. As the legal proceedings have just begun, no official verdict has been reached. In the meantime, impacted players in the Netherlands can register to join the class action via an online application form.

Fortnite’s Dark Patterns Already Cost Epic Games Millions

In early 2023, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) penalized Epic Games after establishing that the studio used dark patterns and deceptive billing practices to trigger unauthorized microtransactions. That settlement required Epic to pay $245 million in direct consumer refunds, alongside an additional $275 million penalty for violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

“Epic put children and teens at risk through its lax privacy practices, and cost consumers millions in illegal charges through its use of dark patterns,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. This new lawsuit is very similar, so it is highly likely that Epic Games will have to pay up a substantial amount of money as a penalty.

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