Remedy Entertainment has delivered another major hit. CONTROL Resonant is earning high marks across the board and trending across social platforms, fueled by its attractive gameplay.

Despite the early acclaim, initial player feedback claimed that the game’s combat mechanics and stat-scaling systems regarding enemy resistance and Dylan Faden’s damage output were not accessible.

In response, the Finnish developer reviewed player data and released a targeted launch update making the combat simpler, though not necessarily making the game easier.

Remedy Adjusts CONTROL Resonant’s Difficulty via Last-Minute Patch

In a statement published on social media, Remedy Entertainment detailed the new update, which introduces balance adjustments to the statistical parameters governing combat in the action RPG.

According to official patch notes, the balance pass specifically scales back early-game enemy health pools while boosting Dylan Faden’s offensive capabilities during the opening chapters.

Critics and early players noted a disparity between the grueling initial hours and how powerful the character is later in the game. The patch directly targets this imbalance to create a more fluid learning curve and steady sense of progression.

The studio outlined its reasoning in the official announcement:

“Based on what we have seen so far, we have decided to deploy a hotfix (1.3.3) at launch to address a few specific things: enemy health pools feeling too high, requiring too many hits to Falter (stun) enemies for executions, and Dylan’s overall combat strength early on in the game not feeling powerful enough (even if the man just woke up from a coma).”

Control: Resonant puede ser el título de la secuela de Control

No Difficulty Choice on the New Remedy Game, But There’s Something More Interesting

Rather than offering standard difficulty settings, CONTROL Resonant features a fully customizable approach to player accessibility.

Through an accessible suite of custom modifiers, players can independently adjust variables such as damage dealt, damage taken, and Dylan’s baseline offensive capabilities. The menu also includes toggles for one-hit kills, full invincibility, or increased enemy damage and one-hit player deaths.

For more news on the gaming and entertainment industries, click here.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.