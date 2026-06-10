Among the many game announcements from Microsoft’s internal studios at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026, the third installment in the Hellblade franchise, Senua, stood out as a major highlight. The reveal was made with great fanfare. However, in a quieter but significant move, Ninja Theory also announced the cancellation of another ambitious title: Project: Mara.

If you no longer remember Project: Mara, you’re not alone. The English studio first unveiled the project around the same time Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series X, more than six years ago.

It was back in January 2020 that Ninja Theory confirmed it was working on three projects: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, The Insight Project, and Project: Mara. This, of course, not counting the ill-fated Bleeding Edge, which launched weeks later and was abandoned by the studio less than a year after its release.

Did the ‘Dreadnought’ Model Fail Ninja Theory?

The English studio is relatively small, especially considering the high quality of its games, which have earned it numerous accolades. In 2020, the team announced they would tackle these projects using a new development model they called “Dreadnought.”

At the time, Dom Matthews, then Ninja Theory’s commercial director and now studio head, explained, “The teams across all these new projects combined will still be smaller than that of a typical AAA game.” Co-founder and creative head Tameem Antoniades added that each project would help elevate the potential of the whole.

But game development at such a scale has only grown more expensive since then. Apparently, the strategy didn’t hold up or at least, it wasn’t enough to ensure the release of Project: Mara.

Why Did Ninja Theory Cancel Project: Mara?

While discussing the development of Senua on Xbox Wire, studio head Dom Matthews noted that Ninja Theory’s entire team is now focused on that project. Without being directly asked, he confirmed the cancellation of Project: Mara, putting an end to months of rumors.

“I took the decision not to work on that any further. These decisions are never easy, but I did so to take the opportunity to have all the talent and expertise in the studio, all 85 creatives, working together to realise the potential of what Senua can be,” he explained.

No update was given regarding The Insight Project. However, since it is an initiative more than a traditional video game, it may remain on hold and potentially be revisited later.

What Was the Ambitious Project: Mara Supposed to Be?

Following the heavy themes explored in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Ninja Theory set out to develop not only a sequel but also Project: Mara, an experimental title designed to explore new forms of storytelling while recreating the horrors generated by the human mind, all grounded in realism, including its visual presentation.

According to the studio, “Project: Mara will be a real-world and grounded representation of mental terror. Based on real lived experience accounts and in-depth research, the goal is to recreate the horrors of the mind as accurately and realistically as possible.”

Much of what we know about the project came from a development diary, which showed the studio’s efforts to capture the game’s environment with exquisite graphical fidelity.

As for The Insight Project, it was described as less of a video game and more of an initiative combining game design, clinical neuroscience, and psychiatry to build tools for managing anxiety and emotional suffering. Its website remains online, though without updates, leaving room for hope that it hasn’t been canceled entirely.

Do you remember Project: Mara? Were you looking forward to it? Let us know in the comments.

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