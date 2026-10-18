We are nearing the end of 2026, and several major releases are still set to dominate the conversation over the coming weeks. There is little doubt that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, and Grand Theft Auto VI will be among the biggest releases of the final quarter of the year.

But which games will come out on top, and which ones could struggle to stand out? It is easy to assume that GTA VI will overshadow any release coming to Xbox and PlayStation, while Nintendo’s remake could have an easier time thanks to its exclusivity on Switch 2. That leaves Activision’s FPS facing the biggest challenge in terms of attracting attention.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and Grand Theft Auto VI Will Be the Biggest Games of 2026, According to Activision

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to have a massive impact on the video game industry, which is why dozens of studios and developers have tried to stay as far away from its release as possible. As a result, September and October have been particularly packed with new releases.

In this context, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will launch on October 23, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and, to many people’s surprise, Nintendo Switch 2. The FPS will arrive 27 days before GTA VI, and its release will also be very close to that of the The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, which is scheduled to hit stores on November 5.

The topic came up during an interview between Tyle Bahl, Activision’s chief marketing officer, and The Game Business. During the conversation, Bahl was asked whether the company was worried that the releases of Zelda and Grand Theft Auto VI could create a sort of “Barbenheimer” phenomenon that would overshadow Infinity Ward’s upcoming game.

Bahl rejected that idea and even suggested that the open-world title would give the FPS a boost. Perhaps most surprisingly, he also downplayed the The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, arguing that GTA VI and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 would be the biggest games of the year.

“Well, no offense to Zelda, but I think these are the two biggest games of the year. And the more people who get access to consoles, the more people who dust off their Xbox or PlayStation and start playing again, the more that will expand the audience for us overall,” Tyle Bahl said.

Tyle Bahl Believes GTA VI Will Help Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to sell millions of copies in its first 24 hours and have one of the most successful launches in the industry’s recent history, so it is reasonable to expect that much of the conversation will revolve around Rockstar’s game. Even so, Activision’s chief marketing officer is confident that it will not negatively affect Infinity Ward’s FPS.

In fact, Tyle Bahl believes the opposite will happen. During the interview, the executive explained that GTA VI will attract more people to video games and encourage those who stopped playing to return. Ultimately, he expects this to benefit Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and other releases.

“If more people are talking about games and there’s more media coverage, that’s good for everyone. Not just us,” the Activision executive said.

Along similar lines, Bahl argued that the military shooter franchise stands out because it gives players a place to get together and have fun with their friends. That could be an advantage, especially considering that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch without a multiplayer mode.

“What makes Call of Duty endure over time is the community and the social experience. When we look across our studios and ask ourselves, ‘What’s the most exciting thing about our games? Is it the gunplay?’ The answer is that it’s spending time with friends. And in that sense, we’re unique,” he said.

Activision is not the only company that believes GTA VI will benefit the market. A few years ago, Ubisoft’s CEO argued that major releases like Rockstar’s upcoming game ultimately help the entire industry. He also pointed out that Grand Theft Auto V did not negatively affect the launch of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag in 2013.

But tell us, do you agree with Tyle Bahl’s comments? Let us know in the comments.