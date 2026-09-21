At a time when video games are less accessible than ever, it is very important to take advantage of all the benefits offered by initiatives such as XBOX Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. Precisely, Sony’s subscription service is gearing up for an outstanding October, with a day-one release that finally has a release date.

Indeed, the first game that will join the catalogs of the more expensive tiers of the popular paid program next month has just been revealed. It is an FPS with very positive reviews that is already available on PC, but will finally make the jump to consoles with its 1.0 version.

This Game with 88% Positive Reviews Will Come to PS Plus in October 2026

Fans will agree that one of the best benefits of XBOX Game Pass is its day-one releases, meaning titles that join the service’s library as soon as they hit stores. PlayStation Plus is much more selective, and rarely receives a release of this kind.

That said, let’s remember that Christian Svensson, vice president of third-party content projects and strategic initiatives at Sony Interactive Entertainment, made it clear a couple of months ago that the company aims to offer up to 6 day-one releases each year through its paid program.

And yes, those plans are still moving forward and are visible. During the latest State of Play, held in September, the company revealed that Mycopunk would join the PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium (Deluxe) catalog upon its console debut; however, at the time, there was no mention of the release date.

That has just changed. Through a new trailer published on the company’s official channel, developer Pigeons at Play and publisher Devolver Digital confirmed that the co-op FPS with action elements will be available at no additional cost through the service on October 20, 2026.

Mycopunk is already available on PC, but it is currently in early access. The multiplayer title will debut in its 1.0 version on consoles in the middle of next month, and PS5 players subscribed to PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium (Deluxe) will have the opportunity to download it at no extra charge.

Sony has yet to reveal which other experiences will complete next month’s lineup, but it is expected to share the full list on October 14. For now, Mycopunk is the only game confirmed for the upcoming month.





What Is Mycopunk About?

While many players who currently pay for a membership will likely be willing to give this curious FPS a chance, some may need additional information to determine whether this new day-one release is worth their time. In that case, let us tell you that it is a sci-fi looter shooter for up to 4 players online.

In this Devolver Digital title, users join a group of outcast robots that are part of the SAXON corporation and must stop a fungal disaster that threatens to spread rapidly across the planet. To complete their objective, they will have to carry out missions, fight creatures, and survive waves of enemies.

Mycopunk players will have access to an arsenal filled with weapons and futuristic tools. It will be possible to upgrade equipment with customizable modifiers to enhance its characteristics and increase the chances of surviving the numerous threats.

The FPS debuted on July 10, 2025, in early access on PC, and the release of its 1.0 version will coincide with its addition to PlayStation Plus: October 20, 2026. At the moment, it has very positive reviews on Steam, with an 88% approval rating. Therefore, subscribers to the service should keep an eye on it.

In case Mycopunk is not of interest to you, players should know that Sony’s program catalog grew in September with the addition of multiple titles, including the MMORPG RuneScape: Dragonwilds. Other games worth keeping on your radar that are already available at no additional cost are the following:

Ball x Pit (PS5)

Date Everything! (PS5)

Dungeons of Hinterberg (PS4 and PS5)

Mega Man X Command Mission (PS4 and PS5)

Metro Redux (PS4)

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (PS4 and PS5)

Slitterhead (PS5 and PS4)

Sniper Elite: Resistance (PS4 and PS5)

WWE 2K26 (PS5)

The PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium (Deluxe) catalog expanded with the additions above, but that inevitably also means that some titles will have to make room. PlayStation has already confirmed that 8 games will leave the paid program in October.

It is one of the worst months for subscribers, as the service will lose high-profile titles such as Silent Hill 2 Remake and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Below, we share the complete list:

Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Lake

Rogue Lords

Silent Hill 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

But tell us, do you plan to give Mycopunk a chance when it arrives on Sony’s program? Let us know in the comments.