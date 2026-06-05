The summer gaming celebration continues, and now it’s Summer Game Fest 2026’s turn to surprise fans. Geoff Keighley’s live event kicked off with a bang, as one of the first major announcements was the official reveal of Alien Isolation 2.

Alien Isolation 2 Confirms Platforms and Shows Off Its First Trailer

The original Alien: Isolation launched in 2014 and quickly became one of the most beloved horror games among fans of the genre. Despite receiving widespread praise from players, it never got a sequel—until now.

In 2026, Creative Assembly confirmed that Alien Isolation 2 is real and currently in development. After a long wait, the sci-fi horror title, which will once again put players face-to-face with a terrifying Xenomorph, has resurfaced with its first official trailer.

The preview showcases an abandoned spacecraft on what appears to be a desolate planet. It also features a sequence involving a synthetic android, suggesting these artificial beings will once again play an important role in the narrative. As expected, the trailer reaches its climax when the Xenomorph finally appears.

Alien Isolation 2 looks impressive, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions. The trailer does not include gameplay footage or reveal any details about the story, leaving fans with little more than speculation for now. And yes, there was no release date announcement either.

Fortunately, Creative Assembly and SEGA have already confirmed the platforms for the sequel. According to the announcement, the survival horror game based on the Alien franchise will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.

We won’t spoil anything else—check out the first trailer for Alien Isolation 2 below.

What do you think about this announcement? Let us know in the comments section.

Remember, you can find all the biggest Summer Game Fest 2026 announcements on our dedicated coverage page.