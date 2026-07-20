It is becoming increasingly common to find video game, anime, and pop culture fans among the younger generation of actors, athletes, and public figures. A prime example is the lead actress of the acclaimed horror film Obsession, who recently received an extraordinarily rare, sealed copy of one of her all-time favorite games as a gift.

Low-budget horror cinema has dominated the box office over the past several months, and Obsession stands as one of its biggest success stories. Produced on a modest budget of just $750,000 USD, the film has gone on to gross over $400 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing production ever made for under $1 million.

The film’s gripping performance owes much to Danielle Fabiola Navarrette, known professionally as Inde Navarrette. She awed many with her compelling on-screen work, but it was her off-screen passion for gaming and anime that has since endeared her to a broader audience.

Inde Navarrette Receives Sealed Call of Duty Game as a Gift

Over the weekend, the Mexican-American actress attended Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at the Javits Center, where she was presented with a sealed, early-edition copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Released in 2009, the title is widely regarded by fans as one of the finest entries in the franchise.

The collectible bears a WATA grade of 9.8, not a 10, which represents the highest possible rating on the company’s scale. While it is not in perfect condition, the difference is nearly imperceptible to the naked eye as it only has minor manufacturing flaws or handling imperfections, leading many collectors to consider 9.8 the top grade.

According to the individual who presented the gift, a comparable copy recently sold for approximately $1,000 USD. When asked what she planned to do with her new treasure, Navarrette made it clear she had no intention of selling it and will keep it displayed in her bedroom.

Footage of the moment quickly drew attention online, with many praising the actress for her genuine reaction. Fans were delighted to see that, despite her rising fame, she has never lost her youthful enthusiasm for gaming.

Even the official Call of Duty social media account chimed in, commenting, “The obsession is real.”

Inde Navarrette Is an Anime and Videogame Fan

In a previous interview with GQ, Navarrette shared that she began playing video games at a very young age, growing up on titles like Shrek on the PlayStation 2 alongside her older brother.

Over time, she developed a particular fondness for story-driven campaigns, including Red Dead, Fallout, and, of course, Call of Duty. During the pandemic, she took the opportunity to build her own gaming PC and, inspired by content creators like Markiplier, began streaming her play sessions.

Although she has not returned to regular streaming, a YouTube channel featuring her past gameplay recently surfaced and despite being just over a month old, it has already amassed more than 250,000 subscribers. It remains unclear whether the channel was created by Navarrette herself or by a fan reposting archived footage of her streams, which featured titles such as Outlast and The Last of Us.

Video games are not her only passion. Navarrette has openly spoken about anime as her preferred entertainment medium, citing favorites like Jujutsu Kaisen and Your Name.

What do you think of Inde Navarrette’s passion for gaming? Do you own a pristine copy of a classic title in your own collection? Share your thoughts in the comments below.