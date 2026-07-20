Video game consoles carry increasingly expensive price tags, and Valve’s new Steam Machine is no exception, with its entry-level model surpassing $1,000 USD. As such, it is easy to sympathize with the frustration of one fan who ordered the device, only to return home and find that the delivery had vanished without a trace.

All evidence suggests that someone stole the box shortly after it was dropped off. Fortunately for the buyer, Valve’s support staff responded swiftly, ensuring that this particular story would end on a positive note.

Player’s Steam Machine Is Stolen

The Steam Machine went on sale in late June, and pricing quickly became the headline-grabbing topic. The base 512 GB version, which does not include a controller, retails for $1,049 USD, while the fully loaded variant with the Steam Controller costs $1,428 USD.

Despite the costs, demand remained high enough to sell out in several regions. As shipments continued to roll out, Reddit user Mdumtshali finally received notification that his unit was on its way but his excitement turned to dismay when he arrived home.

In a post shared on the Steam Machine subreddit, the gamer explained that he was at work when the package arrived. The delivery person left the box outside his front door and provided a photo as proof of delivery, which was included with the post.

Home security footage later showed the courier attempting to conceal the package under a plastic bag, presumably to deter theft. Despite that precaution, the console was nowhere to be found by the time Mdumtshali returned from work.

The affected customer said he reached out to Valve’s technical support, who initially suggested he check with neighbors for any leads. “But given the area where I live, it was most likely stolen,” he wrote in his Reddit post.

Hoping for practical advice, he turned to the online community, noting that he had paid £1,000 GBP (approximately $1,340 USD) for the device.

Valve to Send Replacement to Fan Who Had Steam Machine Stolen

Other Reddit users encouraged him not to give up and to press Valve for a resolution. One former logistics industry worker pointed out that Valve, as the shipper, bears responsibility for the delivery and should address the matter with the courier service directly.

Then, in an update to his original post, Mdumtshali confirmed that Valve had agreed to send him a replacement unit. He also added that he plans to work from home or arrange to pick up the package at a local depot to avoid a repeat incident.

“I honestly can’t thank the Steam support team enough,” he wrote. “I really thought I’d lose my £1,000 GBP, which I genuinely can’t afford to throw away. Thanks to everyone for the suggestions.”

Valve has built a reputation for accommodating replacement requests and maintaining one of the most customer-friendly refund policies in the gaming industry. In a previous case, for instance, the company sent a free replacement shell to a father after his child damaged his Steam Deck.

Mdumtshali’s experience is far from isolated. Several commenters shared similar stories, with one noting, “Valve really should mark these shipments as high-value items. Whenever Royal Mail or Parcelforce deliver to me and I’m not home, they take it to the post office for collection. They’re usually the best because they don’t just leave packages at the door.”

Has this ever happened to you? How did you handle the situation? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

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