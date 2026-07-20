The concept of exclusivity has grown increasingly ambiguous in today’s gaming landscape, and XBOX has arguably been a primary driver of that shift. In recent years, the company has ported several of its flagship first-party titles to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. However, following the appointment of Asha Sharma, indications suggest that Microsoft may be pivoting away from that approach.

Still, significant questions linger. Will every game produced by Microsoft’s expansive studio network remain exclusive? And which, if any, will make their way to competing platforms? There are no definitive answers, and the situation is so vague that even the fate of the newly announced entries in one of gaming’s most beloved RPG franchises is shrouded in doubt.

A Mystery Whether Upcoming Fallout Titles Will Be Locked to XBOX or Be Released on PS5

The past week proved exhilarating for Fallout fans, as Bethesda unexpectedly released a detailed statement outlining the franchise’s forthcoming slate. In brief, the studio confirmed active development on the fifth mainline installment, alongside a pair of remastered editions currently in the works.

While the announcement sparked widespread excitement, it also raised a pressing question among fans: will these new projects remain console-exclusive to XBOX or will they eventually reach PlayStation 5 as well? This is important given that the industry is steadily approaching the next console generation.

Regrettably, Microsoft’s leadership has offered little clarity on the matter. During a recent interview with Windows Central following the Fallout reveal, Todd Howard was asked about exclusivity.

According to editor and journalist Jez Corden, Howard responded that it is still premature to comment. As such, Fallout 5 and other Bethesda properties including The Elder Scrolls VI, first unveiled back in 2018, are in a state of ambiguity.

This persistent vagueness has proven frustrating for players across all platforms. In a separate interview with GamesRadar+, strategy director Matthew Ball suggested that major “service-oriented titles” would likely adopt a multiplatform approach, whereas single-player experiences would remain exclusive.

That perspective aligns with an earlier Bloomberg report. Yet Gears of War: E-Day, a title heavily centered on multiplayer, is confirmed as exclusive to XBOX Series X|S and PC. Microsoft appears to be evaluating each game on a case-by-case basis, though the specific criteria guiding those decisions remain undisclosed.

What Are the Upcoming Fallout Games?

As for the immediate future of the Fallout franchise, the road ahead appears promising.

Bethesda has officially confirmed that Fallout 5 is in pre-production, though it will likely be years before the project reaches a stage where meaningful updates or gameplay footage can be shared.

Additionally, Bethesda Game Studios is actively developing remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas, which are widely regarded as high points in the series. While no release dates have been announced, they are confirmed to arrive during the current console generation.

Furthermore, the studio reiterated that Fallout 76, the franchise’s live-service offering, will continue to receive new content. This year, players can expect the Raven Rock expansion, which is set to serve as a prequel to the events of Fallout 3. Meanwhile, Starfield remains in active support, and development on The Elder Scrolls VI continues to move forward.

Do you think these games should remain exclusive to XBOX? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

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