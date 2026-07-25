Rumors surrounding Nintendo and the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake continue to gain momentum as the game’s expected launch on Nintendo Switch 2 draws closer. In recent weeks, many fans had become convinced that the company was preparing a special-edition console to celebrate the remake.

However, a new leak suggests Nintendo may have different plans. Instead of unveiling a limited-edition Nintendo Switch 2 system, the company is reportedly preparing a themed Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller inspired by the legendary adventure.

Rumor claims a Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is on the way

The information comes from Brazilian leaker Necrolipe, who shared the claim alongside insider Mike Odyssey. According to both sources, Nintendo plans to release a special Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller themed after The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time to coincide with the game’s launch.

The leakers claim the controller will feature several design elements inspired by the beloved franchise. Most notably, it is said to include the Triforce emblem prominently displayed in the center of the controller.

The grips are also rumored to feature a green-and-gold color scheme, a combination closely associated with the Zelda series.

So far, neither insider has shared images of the alleged controller, and the leak consists only of a written description of its design. Even so, fans have already begun creating AI-generated mockups to imagine what the accessory might look like.

Fans expected a special-edition Nintendo Switch 2 instead

The rumor has left many fans divided because it contradicts previous speculation suggesting Nintendo was preparing a special The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Nintendo Switch 2 console.

If the report proves accurate, Nintendo may have opted for a more modest collectible instead of launching a limited-edition system. While that could disappoint some fans, collectors would likely still welcome a themed Pro Controller.

As with any unconfirmed report, it’s important to treat this information with caution. Nintendo has yet to announce any special hardware related to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, so fans will have to wait for an official reveal to know whether the accessory is real.

Would you rather see a special-edition Nintendo Switch 2 or would a Zelda-themed Pro Controller be enough? Would you buy it if this rumor turns out to be true? Let us know in the comments!