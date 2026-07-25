The future of physical video games remains one of the industry’s hottest topics. While more publishers are shifting toward digital distribution, millions of players continue to value discs and cartridges for reasons ranging from collecting to game preservation.

The debate has intensified in recent weeks following PlayStation’s decision to stop producing physical games beginning in 2028. Now, SEGA has weighed in on the discussion, making its position clear and reassuring fans who still prefer buying games in a box.

Sonic Rumble ya tiene fecha de estreno mundial (imagen: SEGA)

SEGA has no plans to abandon physical games

In an interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu, SEGA President and COO Shuji Utsumi discussed the role physical releases will continue to play in the company’s future.

According to the executive, SEGA has no intention of moving away from physical editions. He explained that the company still sees significant value in boxed games while also recognizing the continued growth of the digital market. As a result, SEGA intends to support both formats moving forward.

“We originally started as a platform holder, so of course we continue to value our physical culture. Rather than abandoning it completely, we’re challenging ourselves to think about and develop the important aspects of digital alongside it,” Utsumi said.

His comments are especially noteworthy at a time when several major companies appear to be embracing an all-digital future. By contrast, SEGA says it will continue offering options for players who prefer physical copies.

SEGA wants to balance physical and digital releases

Utsumi also noted that SEGA’s history as a console manufacturer continues to shape the company’s perspective on physical media.

The publisher believes both formats have their place in today’s market. While digital releases offer convenience and instant access, physical editions remain important for collectors, game preservation, and players who simply prefer owning a tangible copy of their purchases.

SEGA’s approach stands in contrast to the broader industry trend, particularly following PlayStation’s announcement that it plans to transition to an all-digital release strategy beginning in 2028.

Videojuegos físicos están en riesgo

The debate over physical media is far from over

The conversation surrounding the future of physical games shows no signs of slowing down. In recent weeks, players, retailers, developers, and even lawmakers in several countries have expressed concerns about what an all-digital future could mean for consumers.

Beyond their appeal to collectors, many argue that physical releases play a crucial role in preserving gaming history while allowing players to lend, trade, or resell their games—freedoms that are often limited with digital licenses.

While some publishers continue accelerating their shift toward digital distribution, SEGA has made it clear that, for now, it intends to support both physical and digital releases.

What do you think? Do you still buy physical games, or have you fully embraced digital purchases? Let us know in the comments!