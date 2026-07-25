For better or worse, Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to be a turning point for the gaming industry in more ways than one. It will be one of the first major AAA releases to rely entirely on digital distribution, a decision that has already sparked backlash among collectors and advocates for game preservation. Now, the fine print has revealed another troubling detail that could affect thousands of players.

At a time when physical media appears to be on the decline, the latest discovery has reignited concerns about the long-term drawbacks of digital ownership. In one country, players who purchase a “physical” copy of Grand Theft Auto VI after a certain date could end up with nothing more than an expired download code.

GTA VI download codes expire after 170 days in Japan

After months of speculation, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive finally confirmed the official pricing and contents of every edition of Grand Theft Auto VI. The Standard Edition will retail for $79.99 USD, while the Ultimate Edition will cost $99.99 USD.

One of the biggest surprises was that GTA VI will effectively be a digital-only release. Although physical boxes will be sold at retail, they won’t contain a game disc. Instead, buyers will receive a download code that can be redeemed through the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store.

That announcement immediately raised concerns among collectors, especially since digital purchases are licenses that can potentially be revoked or become inaccessible over time.

Those concerns have now grown after fans discovered that the official Rockstar Games website states that PlayStation 5 download codes for Grand Theft Auto VI expire in Japan.

According to the official information, the codes will remain valid for 170 days after the game’s release, meaning they will become unusable less than six months after launch. Rockstar notes that this restriction applies only in Japan due to regional regulations.

The limitation also appears to affect only the PlayStation 5 version. Xbox download codes are not subject to the same regional expiration policy.

For now, players in North America, Latin America, Europe, and other regions don’t have to worry, as the restriction applies exclusively to the Japanese market.

Physical buyers could unknowingly purchase expired copies

According to Rockstar’s notice, the product codes expire 170 days after the issue date, which is the game’s launch day on November 19.

That creates a potentially awkward situation for retailers. If unsold copies remain on store shelves after the expiration date, customers could unknowingly purchase a sealed copy containing a download code that no longer works.

In practice, that means any Japanese retail copy purchased after May 8, 2027, could contain an invalid redemption code.

While this policy is currently limited to Japan, many players around the world expressed concern after learning about the restriction.

“The future of gaming looks awful,” one user wrote on X.

“This is exactly why physical media matters,” another commented.

Another reminder of the risks of an all-digital future

The discovery comes shortly after PlayStation announced that it plans to stop producing physical games beginning in 2028. After that point, first-party PlayStation releases will only be available digitally or inside retail boxes containing download codes instead of discs.

Despite ongoing criticism and organized boycotts from some players, Sony has shown no indication that it intends to reverse course.

Rockstar Games has not commented on whether future production runs of Grand Theft Auto VI in Japan will include codes with updated expiration dates, leaving many questions unanswered.

Do you think expiring download codes are a warning sign for the future of gaming? Could similar policies eventually appear in other countries? Let us know in the comments.