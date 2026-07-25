Following months of layoffs and restructuring across the gaming industry, it was only a matter of time before Crystal Dynamics began feeling the impact on its development schedule. The studio has now delayed both Tomb Raider projects currently in production.

The remake of the original game, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, was already pushed out of this year and is now scheduled to launch in February 2027. Unfortunately, that’s not the only disappointing news for Lara Croft fans.

Crystal Dynamics has also delayed Tomb Raider: Catalyst, the next mainline entry in the series—and the new release window comes with serious implications for players who still prefer physical games.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst slips to 2028, making a physical edition unlikely

In an interview with The Game Business (via Insider Gaming), Jeffrey Gattis, Head of Amazon Games, confirmed that Tomb Raider: Catalyst has been delayed until 2028.

The game had originally been scheduled to launch next year, but after Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis was moved to early 2027, the decision was made to shift the new installment into 2028 as well.

From a development standpoint, the delay gives Crystal Dynamics more time to polish the game and finish production. However, the new launch window has disappointed many fans for another reason.

If Tomb Raider: Catalyst releases in 2028, it will almost certainly miss out on a physical PlayStation edition. Sony has already announced that, beginning in January 2028, all new PlayStation releases will be distributed exclusively in digital format.

While Tomb Raider: Catalyst is a multiplatform title, current information suggests that the PlayStation version won’t receive a disc release. The PC version is also expected to launch digitally, and although Xbox has yet to officially announce a similar policy, many believe Microsoft will eventually follow the industry’s digital-first direction.

If that happens, Tomb Raider: Catalyst may never receive a physical edition on any platform.

What is Tomb Raider: Catalyst?

Tomb Raider: Catalyst is the next major chapter in Lara Croft’s long-running action-adventure franchise. The game is being developed by Crystal Dynamics using Unreal Engine 5.

According to the developers, it will feature the largest and most ambitious world ever created for the series, making it one of the studio’s biggest projects to date.

The story takes place in northern India, several years after the events of Tomb Raider: Underworld. A mythological catastrophe has shaken the region, uncovering ancient ruins and awakening mysterious guardian entities that have protected them for thousands of years.