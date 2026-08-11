The highly anticipated launch of GTA VI has not been without controversies. Take-Two and Rockstar have drawn criticism for opting for a digital-only release, locking content behind the Ultimate Edition, and more recently, for debuting an exclusive trailer through Netflix.

As such, some people thought that Take-Two Interactive might lean into artificial intelligence to capitalize on the hype and make gamers’ worst fears come true.

Yet according to CEO Strauss Zelnick, the company is not buying into every promise made about this emerging technology, at least not for now.

Company Behind GTA VI Claims AI Cannot Replace Human Creativity

One of the key promises underpinning the AI narrative is its capacity to replicate many human functions. Viewed by some as a substitute technology, for companies it often means reducing payroll expenses.

Yet perspectives on AI vary significantly across industries. At Take-Two, the technology is not seen as a replacement for workers.

In a recent investor meeting, CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed the company’s position on AI, stating:

“We believe that technology can enhance their creativity, but we do not believe it can or should replace their creativity. Technology should make it easier for our incredibly creative people to innovate. For better or for worse, and I happen to think it’s very much for the better, those tools are not going to replace anyone.”

AI May Not Reduce Costs, but It Can Elevate Quality

Zelnick also addressed the common assumption that AI could lower development costs.

He challenged this notion, pointing out that interactive entertainment is subject to inflationary pressures and other external factors. As such, even the most advanced technology cannot serve as a financial safeguard.

Instead, he suggested that while AI may not make development more affordable, it can enhance project quality:

“I’ve said since the beginning that the history of new technology in the interactive entertainment business is efficiencies are indeed created, and we find ways to do bigger and bigger things. We actually don’t reduce the cost of doing those things, but we can meaningfully increase the quality.”

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