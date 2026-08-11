Marvel’s Wolverine is one of the biggest releases of the remainder of 2026 and the most anticipated PlayStation exclusive among fans. Sony wants Insomniac Games’ title to have a memorable launch, so it will be accompanied by special editions of the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and DualSense.

This morning, the company revealed an eye-catching line of hardware inspired by Marvel’s iconic superhero. More specifically, it unveiled 2 special console designs and 2 controllers that, without a doubt, every Wolverine fan will want to add to their collection.

Here’s What the Marvel’s Wolverine Special Edition PS5 and DualSense Look Like

Special-edition consoles and controllers have become increasingly uncommon, but Sony considers Marvel’s Wolverine such an important release that it is rewarding its players with several products designed to celebrate the launch of the action-adventure title.

To start, the company revealed the PS5 Digital Edition – Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle, which includes a console without a disc drive, themed yellow covers featuring a design inspired by the superhero, and a digital copy of the game. On top of that, the bundle comes with a controller inspired by Wolverine’s suit and claws.

“The design highlights Wolverine’s claw marks and gives players a glimpse at what lies beneath the PS5 Digital Edition. The DualSense wireless controller also features furious slashes inspired by his famous claws, giving players a striking way to hold the game in the palm of their hands,” Sony stated.

The company confirmed that players will be able to purchase the special-edition controller and covers for PS5 or PS5 Pro separately. The products will be sold worldwide in limited quantities through the PlayStation online store and select retailers.

As the image shows, Sony prepared more surprises for its players: special-edition covers and a controller inspired by Adamantium, the material that coats the character’s skeleton and claws. These collectibles feature a striking silver color that will give the PS5 and its controller a cool and elegant appearance.

The covers and controller will be available separately, so they will not be part of a console bundle that includes the game. They will be sold at select retailers worldwide and through the PlayStation Store in regions where it is available.

When Will the Marvel’s Wolverine Products Launch and How Much Will They Cost?

The accessories inspired by Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated title will be available for preorder on August 19, both through the PlayStation Store and select retailers. The products will officially launch on September 15.

All of the products were created in collaboration with Insomniac Games and Marvel Games, featuring designs by Jock, the Scottish graphic artist who created the main artwork for the video game.

The bundle featuring the console, special-edition controller, and game will sell for $649.99 USD. Players will be able to add the special-edition controllers to their collections for $84.99 USD each, while both cover designs will be sold separately for $74.99 USD each. Below is the complete list of official prices: