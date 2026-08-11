The physical format has been in steady decline across the entertainment industry. With the rise of the internet and the streaming era, the case for supporting discs and data cards has grown increasingly thin, leaving major companies with little incentive to keep them alive.

Sony’s recent announcement that, starting in 2028, it will no longer support disc-based media has brought to light interesting details about how discs are actually manufactured.

According to various reports, game publishers are growing weary of the logistics involved in manufacturing, distributing, and retailing physical copies. But what does that process entail and how much does it cost? A new investigation offers some answers.

Manufacturing PS5 and XBOX Discs Is an Industry Secret, Stephen Totilo’s Investigation Reveals

Journalist Stephen Totilo, writing for Game File, has conducted an inquiry into the production of physical copies on both PS5 and Xbox Series X. These consoles are now thought of as the last generation from Sony and Microsoft to feature native disc support.

Totilo’s initial attempts to gather information quickly hit a legal wall. Sources within the sector cited confidentiality restrictions, explaining that the manufacturing process is closely guarded as an industrial trade secret. As a result, both Sony and Microsoft declined to comment.

However, by shifting to anonymous sources, Totilo was able to obtain more details. The process begins when a publisher formally notifies Sony or Microsoft of its intent to release a physical title. From there, a contract is signed, under which the publisher assumes responsibility for inventory management, approval and certification, artwork selection, and determining the disc’s technical specifications including whether it will be single-layer, dual-layer, or require multiple Blu-ray discs.

How Much Does It Cost to Make a Videogame Disc?

The anonymous sources estimate that, on average, manufacturing a single disc amounts to roughly 15% of the publisher’s suggested retail price.

For a standard $70 game, that translates to about $10.50 per copy.

Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier has previously run similar calculations on how revenue from a physical sale is distributed. His analysis concluded that platform holders and publishers have a clear financial incentive to bypass disc manufacturers and retailers to increase revenue and expand profit margins.

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