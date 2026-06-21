Stellar Blade: Blood Rain emerged as one of the most surprising highlights of the Summer Game Fest 2026 season. Although the sequel still appears to be a distant release, that hasn’t stopped one particularly dedicated and evidently time-rich fan from setting themselves an unusual daily task to mark the wait.

It was already known that SHIFT UP was working on a follow-up to its 2024 hit, but few anticipated its appearance at the summer showcase and even fewer expected a new protagonist to take center stage. While audiences now have a general sense of the sequel’s direction, key details remain shrouded in mystery, including the role of the new character and the ultimate fate of EVE.

Until the studio led by designer and artist Hyung-Tae Kim shares more concrete information, fans are left to speculate and wait. One player, however, has chosen an especially unconventional way to pass the time: a daily boss-rush ritual.

Player Will Beat Stellar Blade’s Final Boss Every Day Until Blood Rain Launches

The official announcement of Stellar Blade: Blood Rain ignited considerable excitement across the franchise’s growing community. For one particularly patient fan, that enthusiasm translated into an eccentric personal mission.

On community forums, a user going by the handle SomeoneNew1111 launched a thread titled “Day 1 beating Elder Naytiba until Stellar Blade: Blood Rain releases.” The premise is exactly as it sounds: defeat the first game’s final boss once per day until the sequel finally arrives.

What initially came across as a joke quickly proved otherwise. The player returned the following day with a new video, confirming they had indeed fought the final enemy once more. And by all indications, they have no plans to stop anytime soon.

As of this writing, the fan has reached Day 12 of their campaign, with more videos likely on the way. Since the sequel’s launch window remains unannounced, however, some forum members have questioned the value of the endeavor.

“You’d be looking at 365 days of this,” one commenter wrote. “Think of all that time you could spend on something more meaningful. Maybe that new hobby you’ve been wanting to pick up? Just a thought.”

SomeoneNew1111 responded that each run takes only about 20 minutes, including recording and uploading the footage. And while a handful of users have voiced criticism, the broader community has largely rallied behind the player with words of encouragement.

Beyond the challenge itself, the fan has also used their posts to share personal theories about EVE’s narrative arc and to explain why they consider Elder Naytiba the finest boss encounter in the original game. Still, even at 20 minutes a day, the cumulative time investment over many months could easily add up to hundreds of hours.

Stellar Blade: Blood Rain Still in Early Development

Despite its high-profile debut at Summer Game Fest 2026, complete with an extended trailer featuring cinematic cutscenes and gameplay snippets, Stellar Blade: Blood Rain is still a long way from release. SHIFT UP has since clarified that the sequel remains in early development, meaning the team is not yet ready to showcase the project in greater depth.

That said, the studio has assured fans that “incredible progress” has already been made. A firm release date has not been announced, and the developers have only stated that they “hope to share more details when the time is right.”

What is known so far is that the new playable character will come equipped with a wide array of outfits, some of which are said to be even more eye-catching than EVE’s original wardrobe.

Platform details also remain unconfirmed, though a PS5 and PC launch is widely anticipated. An Xbox Series X|S or even Nintendo Switch 2 release has not been ruled out.

What do you think? Do you think this challenge is a waste of time? And what are your hopes for Stellar Blade: Blood Rain? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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