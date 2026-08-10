Microsoft’s gaming business is going through a rough patch, but that does not mean everything within Xbox Game Studios is experiencing the same reality.

One of Microsoft’s acquisitions is growing, which is good news for Xbox and for the gaming industry as a whole, especially because it involves a veteran studio with decades of experience.

We are talking about Blizzard Entertainment, whose financial results have been so strong in recent years that it is now considered Xbox’s best-performing studio in that regard, and perhaps the one offering hope that the company’s gaming business can have a brighter future.

Blizzard Is Currently Xbox’s Top-Performing Studio

In recent months, most of the news surrounding Xbox has been negative due to poor results stemming from bad decisions made by previous administrations.

However, there is also some good news, and this time it comes from Blizzard Entertainment. According to an internal email obtained by Windows Central, the company is the best-performing studio among all the teams within Xbox Game Studios.

Johanna Faries, president of the legendary company that made history and reached the top of the PC gaming industry, celebrated the results achieved in recent years and highlighted that Blizzard had not experienced consecutive years of growth since 2017, shortly before Fortnite took the world by storm and changed the gaming landscape forever.

Regarding the results, the executive wrote:

“In fiscal year 2026, Blizzard finished the year as the top-performing studio in the Xbox Studios division, and this past year marked our third-highest fiscal year for commercial revenue in Blizzard’s history.

Fiscal years 2025 and 2026 were our first consecutive years of growth since fiscal year 2017. Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred and Overwatch performed exceptionally well in particular, with Overwatch delivering its best quarter since 2022.”

Xbox + Activision Blizzard no ha sido tan maravilloso como se esperaba

Blizzard’s Importance to Microsoft’s Gaming Business

While many Xbox studios are dealing with internal controversies and poor or mediocre results from their games, Blizzard is presenting a different picture and perhaps giving Microsoft an option for finding a new direction.

The company faced its own workplace scandals in recent years, but it appears that the situation has stabilized, and that stability has translated into the quality of its current projects.

Diablo IV and its expansion were well received by the market, and Blizzard will continue working on more content for the game.

At the same time, the resurgence of Overwatch stands out, following a series of major changes. Its run as a sequel came to an end, and the game was simply renamed Overwatch, while retaining its free-to-play model.

The figures revealed by Blizzard’s president are a reminder that back in 2017, Overwatch was at the top of the industry and had become a pop-culture phenomenon. Its multiplayer experience captivated millions of players on PC and consoles, leading to additional projects such as animated content and even a professional esports league.

However, the gaming landscape changed in January 2018 when Fortnite rose to prominence, and nothing was ever the same. Blizzard’s franchise was one of the hardest hit, but nine years later, it is once again on a path toward the top.

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