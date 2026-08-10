Steam is far from perfect, but it is arguably the most consumer-friendly storefront out there. In particular, it has the best refund policy in the market, allowing players to get their money back if a product fails to meet their expectations. However, even that system has its limitations.

That is why it is surprising to learn that a PC player managed to convince Valve’s customer support team to grant him a full refund. What makes this case particularly remarkable is that, according to the user, he had already spent more than 400 hours playing the game in question.

Steam Refunds Battlefield 6 Player After 470 Hours

Valve’s storefront has a well-established set of rules designed to prevent users from taking advantage of its refund policy. Customers must request a refund before logging 2 hours of playtime and must do so within 14 days of making their purchase.

These are reasonable guidelines, and they are more generous than the alternatives offered by Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony. Even so, Valve once again demonstrated why it remains one of the companies most beloved by fans.

In a Reddit post, user ExplorEverythingOnce voiced his frustration with the current state of Battlefield 6, the latest installment in the franchise. In his post, he explained that he was upset because Electronic Arts had removed multiple game modes, including King of the Hill and Squad Deathmatch.

The final straw was the removal of Rush, the player’s favorite mode. Unhappy with the situation, the fan contacted Steam support and explained that EA had removed content from the FPS without prior notice.

The player even provided links to the official website to explain that, although those modes were conspicuously absent from Battlefield 6’s matchmaking system, they were still listed on the game’s official website. According to the user, the Steam support agent agreed that “that wasn’t right.”

According to ExplorEverythingOnce, the Valve employee issued him a full refund and returned the more than $100 USD he had paid for the shooter’s Phantom Edition. What’s interesting is that the fan had already spent 470 hours playing the game—more than 230 times Steam’s usual limit.

Naturally, many people questioned the story. That is why the Battlefield 6 player updated his post and attached a screenshot of his purchase history showing that he had indeed received a refund for the amount he paid for the FPS’s most expensive edition.

Battlefield 6 player with 470 hours requests a Steam refund

Players Want to Copy the Strategy to Request a PC Refund

For better or worse, it is extremely common for live-service games to remove or restrict certain content after launch, as these experiences are designed to constantly evolve. That is why many fans want to try their luck and see whether they can also request a refund.

“Honestly, I’m glad. I’m sick of AAA game developers thinking they can take away whatever they want after they’ve already taken our money,” one user said in the comments. “Anyone who is a Battlefield 6 fan should also [ask for a refund],” another user said.

“I’m going to try this when I get home; I only played 7 hours when it came out, and apparently that was already too long to ask for a refund (…) Yes, it looks like they’ve fixed a lot of problems, but this is a clear example of people settling for mediocrity and accepting features being taken away after you paid for them,” a disappointed player commented.

Naturally, it remains to be seen whether Steam will treat other people with similar complaints the same way if they also request a refund. For now, the player who spent more than 400 hours in Battlefield 6 is the only known case in recent days.

That said, this is not the first time Valve has made exceptions when enforcing its refund policy. For example, many players received refunds in 2024 following the Helldivers 2 controversy.

Battlefield 6 players are unhappy with the removed content

But tell us: do you know of any other similar cases? Let us know in the comments.