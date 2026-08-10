Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls generated plenty of excitement following its official reveal thanks to its incredible visuals and its 4v4 system, which promised to revolutionize the genre. The final gameplay experience lives up to expectations, but PC players were massively disappointed. Ultimately, that controversy had serious consequences.

Within days, the fighting game developed by the creators of Dragon Ball FighterZ and Guilty Gear Strive lost a considerable number of players on Steam. The community has plenty of reasons to turn its back on the PC port, and now the game’s future on computers is in question.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Loses Thousands of Players on Steam

The fighting game was first unveiled in 2025 with an action-packed trailer that introduced the first confirmed characters, including Spider-Man, Dr. Doom, Iron Man, and Ms. Marvel. To the surprise of many, the presentation confirmed that Sony’s project would launch simultaneously on PC and PS5.

At the time, it was difficult to imagine that we were looking at one of the last SIE games to make its way to PC, as we now know that PlayStation will stop releasing its major single-player AAA games on PC and will instead focus on multiplatform releases for projects with a strong emphasis on online features.

Unfortunately, the state in which Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls arrived on Steam left much to be desired, as the community has reported numerous technical problems that hurt the experience and, in the worst cases, make the game completely unplayable. This situation has already prompted many fans to simply abandon the title.

The Arc System Works fighting game debuted with a peak of more than 24,000 concurrent players on Steam. While that is a healthy figure, it falls short of the more than 31,000 players Guilty Gear Strive reached in 2021 and the 70,000 recorded by Street Fighter 6 when it initially launched in 2023.

Therefore, despite having Sony’s backing, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls was unable to match the success of other major releases in the genre, at least on PC. And yes, the outlook looks darker than ever when you consider that thousands of players have already turned their backs on the project.

According to SteamDB data, the fighting game reached a peak of 13,870 players on Valve’s platform over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, there are only 8,377 concurrent users.

The competitive title officially launched last Thursday, August 6, meaning it lost nearly half of its player base in less than a week.

Sony has yet to comment on the commercial performance of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, so it is impossible to know whether the game met sales expectations. However, the situation makes it clear that the title is struggling to retain the interest of its fan base.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Launched Plagued by Technical Problems and Bugs

The competitive fighting game was very well received on PS5, but the story is radically different on PC. Before the official launch, Arc System Works held an open beta on all platforms, and at the time, dozens of fans reported problems launching the game on Steam.

The community also reported frame drops, lag during online matches, visual bugs, crashes, and other technical issues that made Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls virtually unplayable in the worst cases. The studio acknowledged the problems and promised improvements ahead of the final version’s launch.

Sadly, the game still arrived in stores with a multitude of problems in its PC version, as fans pointed out that most of the issues from the beta were still present. Players posted dozens of negative reviews on Steam and criticized the quality of the product.

Arc System Works addressed the situation once again on social media, stating that it was aware of fan reports and promising that the team was already working on a solution as soon as possible.

“We are aware that some PC players are experiencing performance issues. The team is actively investigating these reports. Please continue to send us your feedback; it helps a lot,” the company said. The question is whether the first updates and improvements will arrive quickly enough to prevent even more players from simply abandoning this latest release.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls receives thousands of negative Steam reviews due to technical problems.

But tell us: are you one of the fans who stopped playing? Share your experience in the comments.

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