Reports that surfaced in recent days have proven accurate as XBOX officially confirmed a sweeping round of layoffs this morning. The company also announced that it has divested a number of its development teams, some of which will now revert to independent status.

For fans of Arkane Studios eagerly awaiting Marvel’s Blade, the news has sparked particular concern, as the studio’s trajectory now appears deeply uncertain. In an official statement, XBOX head Asha Sharma acknowledged that the company is actively reviewing its strategic options in the wake of the layoffs that have roiled its gaming division. Unsurprisingly, this has cast a shadow over the development of the highly anticipated Marvel adaptation.

What Lies Ahead for Arkane Studios? Will It Be Sold or Become Independent?

Following weeks of speculation, XBOX has moved to clarify that no studios will be shuttered as part of this latest restructuring. Instead, Ninja Theory and Compulsion Games are being put up for sale, while Undead Labs and Double Fine will return to operating as independent entities. However, no final decision has been made regarding Arkane’s situation.

According to Sharma’s statement, Arkane has initiated “required consultation with its Works Council to review potential strategic options.” This language strongly suggests that XBOX is actively considering either a sale or a return to independence for Arkane Studios.

Given the company’s recent struggles including the commercial disappointment of Redfall and the subsequent shuttering of Arkane Austin, it appears XBOX is keen to avoid a similar fate for Arkane Lyon. Still, every option raises questions about the viability of its next major release.

Arkane Studios first joined the XBOX ecosystem in 2021 through Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media, which had itself purchased the developer back in 2010. Over the years, Arkane built a sterling reputation as a pioneer of the immersive-sim genre.

In 2023, XBOX and Marvel announced a high-profile partnership to develop a game centered on Blade. Yet since that initial reveal, no updates have been given, fueling speculation that it may have been canceled.

For the time being, XBOX has remained silent on whether Arkane will gain a new owner or continue as an independent studio. Under French legislation, any strategic decision with significant implications for employees must be submitted for consultation with the Works Council (CSE), meaning that a clear resolution is unlikely until that process runs its course.

Is Marvel’s Blade At Risk?

Reports of a potential cancellation of Marvel’s Blade predate XBOX’s latest workforce reductions. The Verge previously reported that the company had considered shelving Arkane Lyon’s Blade project as part of broader cost-saving initiatives.

While the game has not been officially cancelled, newer reports indicate that Marvel’s Blade may now face delays and mounting challenges in securing additional funding. In effect, the title’s future remains precarious, and it will likely remain so until XBOX finalizes its broader strategy for Arkane as a whole.

For now, all eyes are on the Works Council’s forthcoming conclusions, which will ultimately inform XBOX’s decision regarding both the studio and the Blade project. Until that determination is made, development continues.

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