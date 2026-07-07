After years of aggressive expansion through studio acquisitions, XBOX is now forced to part ways with multiple development teams as it navigates one of the most severe crises in its history. This morning, Microsoft confirmed massive job cuts across its gaming division, with significant repercussions for several of its first-party studios.

As a result, Ninja Theory, Compulsion Games, Undead Labs, and Double Fine will officially cease to operate as XBOX studios. The fate of these talented teams remains uncertain, particularly given that they have major projects underway, many of which were standout announcements at recent XBOX Games Showcase events.

In an official statement, Asha Sharma outlined the future of these companies as they exit the XBOX Game Studios umbrella.

What Will Happen to Ninja Theory, Compulsion Games, Undead Labs, and Double Fine?

Microsoft will terminate approximately 4,800 employees, with at least 3,200 of those roles belonging to XBOX. Sharma acknowledged that the gaming business is currently underperforming, making structural reorganization unavoidable for long-term sustainability. She clarified that while no game cancellations are planned as part of the current cuts, the studio structure will undergo substantial changes.

XBOX confirmed that Ninja Theory, the studio behind the Hellblade series, will no longer remain under its ownership. Microsoft originally acquired the company in 2018, after which it delivered titles such as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and Bleeding Edge, while also announcing and subsequently canceling the horror project Project Mara. The studio is currently continuing work on its Senua title, which will now be financed by an undisclosed new owner.

Undead Labs, another 2018 acquisition, will also be sold off by Microsoft. During its tenure within XBOX Game Studios, the team launched State of Decay 2 and initiated development on State of Decay 3, one of the major revelations at the XBOX Games Showcase 2026. The studio will proceed with the third installment, backed by an as-yet-unconfirmed partner.

Several other studios will separate from XBOX to reclaim their independence. Compulsion Games, acquired in 2018, was able to complete We Happy Few under Microsoft’s ownership and later delivered South of Midnight, its most recent title, which garnered critical and player acclaim. That studio will now operate independently once again.

Double Fine Productions has also successfully negotiated its independence and will move forward without XBOX’s financial backing. Over the past few years, the studio finished development on Psychonauts 2 and released smaller projects such as Keeper and Kiln, though those titles made limited impact and largely flew under the radar.

What Will Happen to Hellblade, State of Decay, and Other Franchises?

While Ninja Theory, Compulsion Games, Undead Labs, and Double Fine have avoided potential closure and will have the opportunity to continue showcasing their creative talent, they must now confront the industry’s challenges without the support of a publishing giant like Microsoft.

For Compulsion Games and Double Fine, XBOX confirmed that both studios will retain full ownership of their franchises, catalogs, and all work completed on upcoming titles. This means that IPs such as We Happy Few, South of Midnight, and Psychonauts will no longer remain in XBOX’s portfolio.

The situation appears more ambiguous for Ninja Theory and Undead Labs, as XBOX has not specified the future of their intellectual properties. Given that both studios are being acquired by new owners, it is likely that their respective IP rights will transfer as part of those deals. However, further clarity will depend on the release of additional details regarding the terms and counterparties involved in XBOX’s negotiations.

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