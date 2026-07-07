Coming off the disappointing performance of the Wii U, Nintendo faced an uphill battle to reinvigorate its brand with a new generation of hardware. That mission was unquestionably accomplished, as the Nintendo Switch went on to become one of the best-selling consoles in history.

Yet even the most successful products eventually reach the end of their life cycle. Nintendo has now confirmed that all current variants of its inaugural hybrid system will be phased out, meaning retail availability will steadily dwindle. For now, the discontinuation applies only to one region, though fans are speculating whether similar moves will follow in other territories.

European Production to Cease in 2027

Earlier this week, the Kyoto-based company published a notice outlining energy-consumption adjustments for the Nintendo Switch 2 and select accessories, in line with updated European Union regulations.

While those technical changes drew some attention, the most significant revelation appeared further down in the post’s frequently asked questions section. When asked, “What does this mean for Nintendo Switch consoles in Europe?” the company delivered a response that disappointed many regional fans.

Nintendo clarified that all first-generation hybrid models will continue to be manufactured through 2026, ensuring supply throughout most of the current year. After that, however, the picture changes sharply.

Starting in mid-February 2027, the company will cease retail distribution of the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED across Europe; online sales via the official Nintendo Store will end earlier, in early 2027.

The production halt is scheduled to take place just weeks before the original Switch’s 10th anniversary as the console launched globally on March 3, 2017, and has since surpassed 155 million units sold worldwide.

At present, these measures appear confined to Europe, and Nintendo has not announced whether North American or other regional markets will see similar production or sales stoppages. On a more encouraging note, Nintendo Switch Online and the eShop will remain operational.

Additionally, existing accessories and the entire software library for the original Switch family will continue to be fully supported.

Switch 2 Battery Modifications on the Horizon

As noted, the European policy shift is tied to broader battery-regulation compliance. A few weeks ago, Nintendo announced that a revised Switch 2 model with a user-removable battery would be introduced, simplifying repairs and aligning with EU directives that require consumer-electronic devices sold in the region to feature easily replaceable power sources.

According to the official statement, starting in summer 2026, certain products will gradually be replaced by updated versions incorporating swappable batteries. Nintendo stresses that there will be no functional difference between current and revised units.

The first updated Switch 2 models are expected to roll out during summer 2026, with additional releases scheduled through autumn, winter, and early 2027. Most adjustments are minor; one of the few noticeable changes is a 16% reduction in battery capacity for the Pro Controller.

What do you think? Could Mexico and other regions eventually face similar manufacturing cutoffs? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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