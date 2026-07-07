The video game industry is currently mired in one of the most prolonged and severe crises in its history, a situation so dire that industry veterans John and Brenda Romero have likened it to the infamous 1980s collapse, if not worse. Against this bleak backdrop, it is striking that Valve’s co-founder appears to be diverting his attention toward decidedly non-gaming pursuits.

Gabe Newell, celebrated as the mastermind behind the Half-Life franchise and the architect of Steam, the dominant global marketplace for PC games, has in recent years increasingly turned his focus away from interactive entertainment. Instead, he has been channeling his energy and fortune into a long-standing personal passion: luxury vessels and deep-sea exploration.

Gabe Newell Supports Maritime Research

Newell has already become a notable figure in maritime research circles through his ownership of Inkfish, a private organization dedicated to investigating the ocean’s depths.

The company previously commissioned the RV6000, a 100-meter research ship currently under construction at a Romanian shipyard, with Norwegian builder VARD overseeing assembly and plans to relocate final production to Norway once the hull is complete.

Described as “one of the most advanced research vessels ever built,” that vessel carries an estimated price tag of $229 million.

In a further sign of his commitment, Newell’s acquisition of Oceanco, a builder of ultra-premium yachts, in 2025 placed the entire project under marine management. Now, he has escalated his ambitions even more dramatically.

Gabe Newll Has Spent Over $800 Million on Research Ship

At the end of May 2026, VARD announced a fresh contract with Inkfish to build the RV11000, a significantly larger and more capable successor. The new ship, representing an investment of $815 million, will measure 162 meters in length and 28 meters in width, a substantial upgrade over the earlier RV6000, which remains on track for a 2028 debut.

According to official specifications, the RV11000 will feature a dedicated launch system for submarines, hangars capable of housing two manned submersibles, and heavy-lift equipment designed to operate at depths of up to 15,000 meters.

This ship carries specialized tools for collecting seabed samples and mapping the ocean floor, gathering geological and biological specimens, and conducting crewed descents to depths of 11,000 meters, with the ultimate aim of exploring the planet’s deepest underwater trenches.

The ship is slated for formal launch in the first quarter of 2028. In a statement, the company noted that the RV11000 “will be a custom-designed platform that pushes the boundaries of what is possible for marine research, strengthening our capacity to support scientists and unlock new knowledge about the ocean.”

That Newell is steering such an ambitious project is remarkable, especially as his flagship gaming platform faces its own share of recent controversy. The rebooted Steam Machine drew sharp criticism upon release for its $1,000-plus price point and a glaring technical flaw at launch.

What do you think about this endeavor? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

For more news on Gabe Newell, click here.