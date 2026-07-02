While the convenience and versatility of digital distribution have made it the go-to choice for millions of players, a significant contingent still strongly prefers owning their favorite titles on disc, which is precisely why Sony’s decision to stop selling physical games has sparked widespread indignation among fans.

But why? Are players indirectly bearing the blame? The situation fuels a broader conversation about ownership rights and licensing limitations, but one reality is indisputable: the demand for physical media is steadily dwindling.

Physical PS5 Software Accounts for Just 15% of Sales

Sony confirmed that it will halt production of physical discs for all new PlayStation games released after 2028, meaning future titles will be accessible solely via the PS Store and through “authorized digital distributors.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment has defended the decision as a necessary adaptation to shifting “consumer trends,” emphasizing that " preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs." Indeed, the physical format has experienced a pronounced decline over recent years.

Daniel Ahmad, a leading analyst at Niko Partners, has highlighted the remarkable surge in digital game adoption over the past decade. When the PlayStation 4 launched, digital full-game sales accounted for less than 10% of total purchases; that figure has now skyrocketed to an astonishing 80% in Sony’s most recent fiscal year.

Ahmad notes that physical discs remain relevant, pointing out that nearly 70 million PlayStation titles were still sold at retail in 2025. Nevertheless, he concedes that the momentum toward digital is unmistakable and shows no signs of reversing.

“Maintaining a retail footprint remains important for many publishers but it’s increasingly clear that a disc is no longer essential and it won’t be moving forward,” he said.

Sony’s latest financial results underscore this shift: during the quarter ending March 31, 2026, 85% of all software purchases were made digitally, a 5% increase year-over-year. Digital game revenues reached $1.5 billion in that period, while physical sales generated just $109 million.

A Broader Industry Trend Toward Digital

PlayStation is far from alone in this transition. Other major publishers are reporting similarly telling statistics, confirming that the player base is increasingly abandoning physical media.

Early in 2026, Capcom disclosed that 93% of its game sales were digital, a notable jump from 73% just two years earlier. The publisher behind Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and Monster Hunter projects that digital share will continue to grow through the next fiscal year.

Likewise, Electronic Arts reported that physical releases brought in only $81 million in revenue, compared to $528 million from digital launches. Nintendo also posted a 25% increase in digital game sales over its last fiscal period.

While consumer preference clearly tilts toward digital, laying the blame on players for Sony’s decision would be reductive. According to Daniel Ahmad, the company’s move is driven by more than just market trends.

“Just as the rising digital share reflects broader market behavior, the specific timing of this production halt is a platform-driven strategy,” he explained. “It’s designed to reduce Sony’s operational costs, eliminate the second-hand resale market, and ensure that 100% of digital revenue flows directly through the PlayStation Store.”

What do you think? Do you still purchase physical games? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

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