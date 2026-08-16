So far, PlayStation and Take-Two Interactive have been the most vocal proponents of moving away from physical game media, often citing sales figures to support their stance.

However, it would be a mistake to assume that all titles perform identically across every region. These market discrepancies have fueled ongoing debate, especially after the recently released data for one of the year’s biggest hits, Resident Evil Requiem.

The Physical Media Debate Continues Following Resident Evil Requiem’s Physical and Digital Sales Data

According to figures from Ampere Analysis, shared by journalist Christopher Dring, the sales breakdown for Resident Evil Requiem highlights just how much consumer habits vary by territory.

Capcom’s blockbuster is interesting because it is a commercial success, but also because the Japanese publisher recently noted that a decline or even disappearance of physical media would not affect them as digital already accounts for 90% of its total sales.

The data reveals the following physical-to-digital split for Resident Evil Requiem across key markets:

United States: 22% physical - 78% digital

France: 55% physical - 45% digital

Japan: 51% physical - 49% digital

Australia: 43% physical - 57% digital

United Kingdom: 40% physical - 60% digital

While the U.S. leans heavily toward digital, disc-based sales remain far from negligible in most other countries, at least for this particular Capcom title.

Demand for Physical Games Is Still Alive But Companies Want to Speed Up Transition to All-Digital

Recent analysis shows the current value of the second-hand video game market at $7.2 billion, a figure that has grown steadily in recent years. For many players, buying and selling pre-owned titles offers an accessible way to enjoy games at a lower cost.

Separately, an investigation by Stephen Totilo shed light on the logistical hurdles publishers face when manufacturing physical copies for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The process involves complex ordering procedures and formal agreements with Sony and Microsoft as platform holders.

Moreover, it was revealed that the production cost for each physical disc amounts to roughly 15% of the publisher’s suggested retail price. This means a $70 game costs about $10.50 per copy to make.

In addition, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, reaffirmed his belief that launching GTA VI as a digital-first title is the most logical path forward, arguing that physical discs no longer make sense for today’s gaming audience.

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