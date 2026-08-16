S-Game’s upcoming action title continues to generate significant buzz despite the industry’ uncertain landscape. Hailing from China, Phantom Blade Zero has cultivated considerable hype among players thanks to its action and combat.

The game is scheduled to launch on October 29, and today the developers unveiled an extended trailer that offers a deeper look at the project’s ongoing development.

But the news doesn’t stop there! Phantom Blade Zero is set to headline Sony’s upcoming State of Play presentation this week, alongside a handful of new details that have captured the community’s attention.

Phantom Blade Zero ahora llegará 50 días más tarde de lo esperado (imagen: S-GAME)

When to Watch the Phantom Blade Zero State of Play

PlayStation confirmed via its official blog and social media channels that the next State of Play broadcast will air on August 17 at 8:00 PM Mexico City time.

Viewers can tune in through PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

This particular installment will focus exclusively on Phantom Blade Zero, with S-Game diving into the title’s core design philosophy and explaining how it distinguishes itself from both the Souls genre and conventional hack-and-slash games.

In addition, PlayStation and S-Game have released the 11-minute extended trailer and opened pre-orders on the PlayStation Store.

Phantom Blade 0

How Much Does Phantom Blade Zero Cost? Will It Have a Physical Release?

Pre-orders for Phantom Blade Zero are already available on PS5. It’s worth noting that Sony has secured a 12-month console exclusivity agreement, meaning the game will only appear on PlayStation systems during that window, though a PC version will also debut on October 29.

Phantom Blade Zero is now available for pre-order on PS5 at $59.99 USD. For players in Mexico and other Central American markets, regional pricing is set to take effect on August 20.

As for a physical edition, S-Game has yet to make an official announcement. Given that the studio is handling both development and distribution, many expect further details to emerge in the coming days. In the meantime, Play Asia has already begun listing physical pre-orders.

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