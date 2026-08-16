Nostalgia for The Lord of the Rings is about to receive another major boost. Following the unexpected launch of The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Legacy Edition, developer Aspyr has confirmed that more classic entries from the franchise are already on the way

The announcement has caught many fans off guard especially given that War in the North made its return with little to no advance warning.

Aspyr Confirms More Lord of the Rings Games Are Coming

While Aspyr has yet to disclose which projects are coming, the studio dropped a telling hint in the official press release accompanying War in the North

The company stated that fans can look forward to additional classic releases from the beloved series in the future. This statement all but confirms the franchise’s revival is only just getting started.

For the time being, no release windows have been provided for any upcoming projects. That means audiences will have to wait a while longer to learn which Middle-earth adventures might be granted a second life.

The prospect is particularly compelling given the wealth of Lord of the Rings games that remain etched in the memory of longtime players.

The Lord of the Rings Classics We’re Waiting For

Among the most frequently requested titles are The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, both of which were celebrated for translating the cinematic spectacle of Peter Jackson’s films into highly enjoyable action experiences.

At the time of their original release, they were among fans’ favorites, so a modern re-release would undoubtedly be met with enthusiasm.

Another notable possibility is The Lord of the Rings: The Third Age, a role-playing game that took a different creative direction, but could appeal to a new generation with its combat system.

For now, Aspyr is keeping its plans closely guarded. Yet, if War in the North is any indication, this may well be the opening chapter in a new phase to bring classic Lord of the Rings games back into the spotlight.

Would you welcome a return of The Return of the King and The Two Towers? And which other games from the franchise would you like to see? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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