Few anime franchises have had the cultural impact of Attack on Titan. Originally launched as a manga by Hajime Isayama in 2009, the series exploded in popularity after its anime adaptation introduced millions of viewers to the story of Eren Yeager and humanity’s desperate fight for survival.

Despite its enormous success, the series remains one of the most divisive anime of the last decade. Its ending, in particular, sparked heated debate among fans, with some praising its bold direction while others consider it one of the medium’s most controversial conclusions.

Regardless of where fans stand on that debate, Attack on Titan’s influence on modern entertainment is undeniable. In fact, the anime served as a major source of inspiration for one of the most celebrated video games of recent years.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was inspired by Attack on Titan

That game is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the turn-based RPG that became one of 2025’s biggest surprises. Developed by former Ubisoft developers at Sandfall Interactive, the fantasy adventure received widespread critical acclaim and became a commercial success.

Less than a year after its release, the RPG secured its place in gaming history by winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025, along with numerous other industry awards.

Recently, Epic Games Japan and Sandfall Interactive hosted an event in Yokohama, where the development team discussed the game’s production and creative philosophy. Following the presentation, members of the studio spoke with Automaton about the inspirations behind the project.

During the interview, Guillaume Broche, director of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, revealed that Attack on Titan had a significant influence on the game’s story.

“I think one of the anime that inspired the story of Expedition 33 was Attack on Titan. I love the idea of a group of heroes fighting together, and above all, I love the uniforms. Whenever you see a character from Attack on Titan, you instantly recognize them because of what they’re wearing.”

Broche explained that one of his goals during development was to give the protagonists of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 a similarly recognizable visual identity—something he believes the team successfully achieved.

The director also revealed that he recently started rewatching Attack on Titan after not seeing it for about six years. At the time of the interview, he was watching Season 4 and described the anime as “an absolute masterpiece.”

Studio Ghibli and Bleach also influenced the RPG

Attack on Titan wasn’t the team’s only inspiration.

Broche shared that, unlike many children who grew up watching Disney films, he spent much of his childhood enjoying movies from Studio Ghibli, particularly Spirited Away.

“I think I’ve watched that movie about 50 times. It’s a masterpiece from beginning to end.”

Meanwhile, Alan Reynaud, the game’s Lead Character and Concept Artist, revealed that Bleach also played an important role in shaping the game’s cast.

“I have to mention Bleach because its character designs are incredible. One thing we borrowed was the idea of creating designs that are extremely simple but instantly memorable. We wanted that same focus on making the characters look cool.”

According to Reynaud, that philosophy helped define the visual identity of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, contributing to the memorable appearance of its protagonists.

The RPG continues to generate headlines beyond its award-winning debut. Recent reports suggest it could eventually arrive on Nintendo Switch 2, while members of the development team have also publicly defended physical game releases, saying they would rather earn less money per copy than see physical editions disappear entirely.

Did you ever imagine that Attack on Titan and Bleach helped inspire 2025’s Game of the Year? Let us know in the comments!