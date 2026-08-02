After the manga came to an end, many fans assumed Jujutsu Kaisen would gradually lose momentum. Instead, the franchise has continued to prove that it’s still one of the biggest names in entertainment, thanks to new projects and the enormous anticipation surrounding the final chapters of its anime adaptation.

Now, fans have another reason to get excited. The anime’s fifth anniversary celebration will bring brand-new information about the future of the series, including a highly anticipated update on Season 4.

The franchise has officially confirmed that Juju Fest 2026 will take place on August 29 and 30 in Yokohama, Japan. The event will conclude several months of celebrations commemorating the anime’s fifth anniversary.

In addition to featuring appearances by members of the voice cast, the festival will include live performances from the artists behind some of the series’ iconic opening and ending themes.

The biggest attraction, however, will be the long-awaited news about Season 4. Although MAPPA previously released a teaser announcing the new installment, fans are hoping the festival will finally reveal more substantial details about the upcoming episodes.

Compañía de Jujutsu Kaisen tomará medidas para eliminar juegos no autorizados de la franquicia (imagen: TOHO animation)

The Next Arc Will Adapt One of the Story’s Biggest Moments

As fans will remember, Season 3 sets the stage for Satoru Gojo’s release, though the sorcerers must overcome numerous obstacles before they can free him.

Season 4 will continue by adapting the conclusion of the Culling Game arc, while also serving as the bridge toward one of the most anticipated battles in the entire series: Gojo vs. Sukuna, a confrontation widely regarded by manga readers as one of Gege Akutami’s most memorable moments.

While no official announcements have been made yet regarding the exact content of the presentation, all signs point to Juju Fest 2026 being the event where MAPPA reveals the next major milestone for the anime.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out what the studio has in store for one of the biggest anime franchises of the decade.