Gears of War: E-Day is one of the biggest releases of the second half of 2026, and we already know a great deal about its PvP and PvE offerings. Naturally, many fans feared that the upcoming sequel would embrace some of the most frustrating mechanics commonly found in modern live-service games.

Fortunately, players can breathe easy. The Coalition and Xbox have confirmed that Gears of War: E-Day aims to avoid many of the genre’s biggest pitfalls. As a result, we now have a much clearer picture of how progression, customization, and monetization will work in the game’s online modes.

Gears of War: E-Day Rejects Battle Passes and Other Frustrating Systems

During this summer’s Xbox Games Showcase, The Coalition unveiled the first official details about Marcus Fenix’s next adventure. While the presentation focused primarily on the single-player campaign, it also offered a brief glimpse at the multiplayer experience.

Now, the studio has shared a much deeper look at the game’s online systems through an official blog post on the Gears of War website, explaining its philosophy regarding progression and monetization.

“Remember the good old days when you bought a game and could unlock all of its customization items simply by playing because you already owned it? We do too!”

With that statement, the developers made it clear that they’re embracing a more traditional approach.

According to The Coalition, nearly every customization item in Gears of War: E-Day can be earned simply by playing the game, meaning there will be no Battle Passes, no daily challenges, no engagement tricks, and none of the other mechanics commonly associated with modern live-service titles.

Players will be able to unlock legendary character skins, weapon cosmetics, and many other rewards by participating in multiplayer matches.

Customization items can also be earned by completing seasonal and event challenges, unlocking achievements, and collecting medals through a progression system inspired by Gears of War 3. Additionally, players will earn Coins that can be spent on specific cosmetic items available in the Barracks.

Some Premium Content Will Still Be Available

That said, not everything will be unlockable through gameplay alone.

The Coalition confirmed that certain cosmetic items will remain premium purchases. For example, the Premium Edition of the game includes exclusive content, while special charity bundles—such as the Never Fight Alone collection—will only be available through the in-game store.

The studio also revealed that crossover collaborations with Metallica and other brands will feature paid cosmetic content.

Overall, the announcement has been warmly received by longtime fans, many of whom have grown increasingly frustrated with battle passes, time-limited progression systems, and aggressive monetization in modern multiplayer games. If The Coalition delivers on these promises, Gears of War: E-Day could offer one of the most player-friendly online experiences in the franchise’s history.