The Backrooms began as a popular creepypasta that went viral online in the late 2010s, eventually inspiring a number of video games based on its eerie, surreal concept. Now, one of the most successful titles in that unofficial franchise is seeing a major resurgence, thanks in large part to the success of A24’s film adaptation.

Starring Mark Duplass and Renate Reinsve, the horror movie has become one of the biggest surprises of 2026. In addition to earning strong reviews from both critics and audiences, it has also become a commercial blockbuster, grossing over $134 million to date.

It’s no surprise that interest in the urban legend is higher than ever, and that has translated directly into renewed attention for one of the most popular Backrooms games. Even better for players: the game is currently discounted on PC, and available at no extra cost on Xbox Game Pass.

‘Escape the Backrooms’ Surges Back on Steam

First released in October 2025 to a solid reception, Escape the Backrooms is not the first game based on the internet legend, but it quickly became one of the most talked-about on PC. In recent days, its popularity has skyrocketed once again, thanks to the buzz surrounding A24’s live-action film.

Following the movie’s release, the indie title hit its highest concurrent player count in months. At launch, Escape the Backrooms peaked at an impressive 48,879 concurrent players on Steam. While numbers gradually declined after that initial surge, the downward trend reversed course last week following the film’s theatrical debut, directed by YouTuber Kane Parsons.

According to SteamDB, the indie game reached a new 2026 peak of 16,925 concurrent players within the last 24 hours. As of now, nearly 11,000 players are still connected to the co-op horror experience, a clear sign that public interest remains strong.

A 20% discount on Steam has likely helped as well. PC players can currently pick up Escape the Backrooms for just $7.99 USD, though this limited-time offer runs through June 10.

One of 2026’s Biggest Xbox Game Pass Success Stories

The developers at Fancy Games, Blackbird Interactive, and Secret Mode have also capitalized effectively on the film’s momentum. Last week, Escape the Backrooms surprise-launched on Xbox Game Pass, giving a whole new audience the chance to try it at no additional cost.

The strategy paid off. According to data from TrueAchievements, the title was an immediate success on the subscription service and is now one of the most-played games on Microsoft’s platform so far this year.

The report ranks Escape the Backrooms as the seventh most-played new title on Xbox Game Pass in 2026, beating out Star Wars Outlaws, Cyberpunk 2077, and Hades II. When limiting the list to games that launched directly into the service, it climbs to 5th place.

Currently available at no extra cost on both console and PC versions of Game Pass, it’s unclear how long the game will remain in the catalog. With over 100,000 positive user reviews, though, it’s well worth a shot for fans of the film.

Have you played Escape the Backrooms yet? What did you think? Would you recommend it to fans of the movie? Let us know in the comments.