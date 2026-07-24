Players looking to expand their PC game libraries without spending a dime should move quickly, as a visually striking anime-style narrative adventure is currently available for free on Steam. The catch is that it will be leaving forever in a matter of days, making this the final window to secure a copy.

The ongoing fragility of digital storefronts has become increasingly apparent, as many gamers have learned the hard way that they are essentially purchasing a revocable license rather than owning a game outright. And developers and publishers can terminate access at any time, sometimes without advance warning.

For example, there is an indie title that has been given an official expiration date, set to disappear from Steam within the coming weeks. Fortunately, users still have the opportunity to add it to their libraries permanently before it is delisted.

Last Chance to Get The Winter Tower at No Cost

The game in question is The Winter Tower, a narrative-driven visual novel distinguished by its elegant anime-inspired art direction. As an independent production, it may not rival blockbuster releases in scale, but it has earned genuine appreciation from those who have taken the time to experience it.

With its removal imminent, now may be the ideal moment to explore this offering from developer and publisher EVERIUM. According to an official announcement from the studio head, the game will be withdrawn from Valve’s platform effective July 31, 2026, after which point it will no longer be available.

It should be noted that The Winter Tower has always operated as a free-to-play title, meaning no purchase was ever required. The approaching delisting merely serves as a timely reminder for interested players to add it to their collections before it is too late.

PC gamers who claim the game prior to the July 31 deadline will retain the ability to download it at no charge even after sales have ceased. This stands in stark contrast to the recent fate of three titles from Creepy Brothers, which were rendered entirely inaccessible due to unresolved legal disputes.

In a brief statement posted on Steam, the developer behind The Winter Tower explained the reasoning behind the team’s decision to abandon the project and remove it from sale. The studio cited mounting difficulties in reconciling their personal commitments with the ongoing demands of game development.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for all the support you’ve given us over the years. It truly means the world to us. Unfortunately, balancing real-life responsibilities with game development has become too difficult, so after a lot of thought we’ve decided to put the studio on indefinite hiatus,” the statement read.

What Is The Winter Tower, the Free-to-Play Game About to Leave Steam?

For those drawn to romantic storytelling, The Winter Tower offers a tender visual novel experience that features branching decisions throughout the campaign that enrich the narrative and directly shape the story’s conclusion.

Developed by EVERIUM, the plot follows Ekaterina Ivanova, a young princess striving to prove her capabilities as she prepares to succeed her father. The narrative weaves in a cast of supporting characters, including the protagonist’s stepmother.

Despite its quiet debut in 2022, The Winter Tower largely flew under the radar, amassing just 75 user reviews on Steam. Nevertheless, it resonated with the majority of those who played it, currently holding a commendable 89% approval rating from the community.

Although the base game is free, an optional downloadable content pack is also available, offering additional side stories and expanded content for $14.99 USD.

For players who find this title unappealing, Valve’s platform continues to offer other complimentary promotions. At present, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante is available at a 100% discount as part of a limited-time deal that expires in under 24 hours.

What do you think about the developers’ decision? Do you believe they should have kept the game available on Steam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

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