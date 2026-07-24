LEGO collaborations are consistently met with enthusiasm and its foray into the videogame sphere with exclusive, gaming-themed sets proved no different. Yet, as with all good things, these special releases are not forever and a significant number of them are now slated to phase out of production.

The company has officially published a list of all sets to be discontinued, and disappointingly, the list includes more than 20 models drawn from beloved franchises.

LEGO Will Discontinue These Videogame-Inspired Sets

LEGO has confirmed on its official website that the following sets will be retired effective July 31. After that date, they will no longer be available for purchase through online channels or directly from the brand itself.

It is worth noting that scalpers and secondary-market resellers will likely take advantage of this chance. So if you’re interested in these gaming-themed builds, you have a few days while official stock remains available.

In terms of video game partnerships, these editions are inspired by Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Pac-Man, and more.

Here is the complete list of 21 LEGO sets inspired by video games that will officially be discontinued on July 31:

Lego Icons

10323 – Pac-Man Arcade

Lego The Legend of Zelda

77092 – Great Deku Tree 2-in-1

Lego Super Mario

71426 – Piranha Plant

71438 – Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi

71439 – Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario

72031 – Mario Kart – Yoshi Bike

72032 – Mario Kart – Standard Kart

72034 – Mario Kart – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi

72035 – Mario Kart – Toad’s Garage

72036 – Mario Kart – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set

72038 – Mario Kart – Wario & King Boo

72039 – Mario Kart – Bowser’s Castle

72040 – Captain Toad’s Camp

72041 – Party at Toad’s House

72042 – Prince Florian & Castle Bowser

72044 – Mario Kart – Piranha Plant Power-Up Pursuit

Lego Animal Crossing

77054 – Leif’s Caravan & Garden Shop

77055 – Able Sisters Clothing Shop

77057 – Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog

77003 – Super Shadow vs. Biolizard

Lego Minecraft

21271 – The Trial Chamber