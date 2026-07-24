Over 20 Video Game-Inspired LEGO Sets, Including Pac-Man, Zelda, and Super Mario Editions, Are Being Discontinued SoonBy Víctor Rosas on
Collectors have only days to secure these limited-edition sets before scalpers drive prices sky-high on the secondary market
LEGO collaborations are consistently met with enthusiasm and its foray into the videogame sphere with exclusive, gaming-themed sets proved no different. Yet, as with all good things, these special releases are not forever and a significant number of them are now slated to phase out of production.
The company has officially published a list of all sets to be discontinued, and disappointingly, the list includes more than 20 models drawn from beloved franchises.
LEGO Will Discontinue These Videogame-Inspired Sets
LEGO has confirmed on its official website that the following sets will be retired effective July 31. After that date, they will no longer be available for purchase through online channels or directly from the brand itself.
It is worth noting that scalpers and secondary-market resellers will likely take advantage of this chance. So if you’re interested in these gaming-themed builds, you have a few days while official stock remains available.
In terms of video game partnerships, these editions are inspired by Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Pac-Man, and more.
Here is the complete list of 21 LEGO sets inspired by video games that will officially be discontinued on July 31:
Lego Icons
10323 – Pac-Man Arcade
Lego The Legend of Zelda
77092 – Great Deku Tree 2-in-1
Lego Super Mario
71426 – Piranha Plant
71438 – Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi
71439 – Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario
72031 – Mario Kart – Yoshi Bike
72032 – Mario Kart – Standard Kart
72034 – Mario Kart – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi
72035 – Mario Kart – Toad’s Garage
72036 – Mario Kart – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set
72038 – Mario Kart – Wario & King Boo
72039 – Mario Kart – Bowser’s Castle
72040 – Captain Toad’s Camp
72041 – Party at Toad’s House
72042 – Prince Florian & Castle Bowser
72044 – Mario Kart – Piranha Plant Power-Up Pursuit
Lego Animal Crossing
77054 – Leif’s Caravan & Garden Shop
77055 – Able Sisters Clothing Shop
77057 – Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun
Lego Sonic the Hedgehog
77003 – Super Shadow vs. Biolizard
Lego Minecraft
21271 – The Trial Chamber
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