Sony’s announcement that it will end physical media support for PlayStation consoles by 2028 has sparked significant controversy, casting the Japanese brand in an unfavorable light among gamers. Many have questioned why no Sony representative has publicly addressed the growing outcry, but there is actually a reason.

The company was fully aware that its decision would trigger a public relations storm and, as a result, moved swiftly to implement internal measures aimed at controlling the narrative, insiders claim.

Alanah Pearce, a former writer for the God of War franchise, has shared accounts from current PlayStation employees who confirmed that they have been explicitly instructed to avoid discussing the topic on social media.

PlayStation Knew End of Physical Media Would Be Controversial and Imposed Gag Order on Employees

Speaking with Sony staff who requested anonymity, Pearce learned that the company anticipated the negative reception but chose to proceed regardless.

To preempt further controversy, it rolled out what insiders describe as the strictest social media guidelines ever enforced within the organization.

While PlayStation has long maintained policies governing what employees may or may not post online, Pearce emphasized that the current restrictions are without precedent.

“People working within PlayStation first-party studios told me Sony had the strictest social media guidelines for this particular thing they’ve ever seen issued,” she said. “But in this instance, it’s apparently the strictest the employees I spoke to have ever seen regarding public communications. They would only have done this if they knew it was going to be an enormous PR issue. This is no surprise to them.”

Nothing Will Make Sony Change Course

Pearce noted that despite mounting protests from players and advocacy groups defending physical media, Sony appears unlikely to reverse course.

She also pointed out that the company’s stock actually rose by 7% following the announcement, signaling investor confidence in its long-term digital strategy.

The gaming giant is reportedly working to persuade business partners that its push toward a fully digital ecosystem represents a sustainable and profitable model. However, Pearce also pointed to broader industry concerns, as investors increasingly view gaming as a sector with limited growth potential and are shifting their attention to more promising areas such as artificial intelligence.

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